Chirag Sen, Anmol emerge champions in National Badminton Championships

Chirag Sen clinched the men's singles title while Anmol Kharb won the women's singles crown at the National Badminton Championships here on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Chirag, who had beaten second seed Kiran George in the semifinal on Saturday, was engaged in a tough contest against fourth seeded Tharun M.

While Chirag took the opening game 21-14, he lost the second 13-21 before bouncing back to win the decider 21-9.

In women's singles, Anmol, who came off a win over second seed Ashmita Chaliha in the semifinal, was up against Tanvi Sharma in the final.

The two had a tough fight in the opening two games as the honours were shared until then.

However, in the deciding game, Tanvi struggled with an injury and was compelled to retire, handing the reigning National U-17 girls' champion Anmol a 15-21 21-17 16-8 win.

In women's doubles, the third seeded pair of Priya Devi Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra beat fifth seeds Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi 11-21 21-14 21-18 to clinch the crown.

The rising pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto showed great composure and grit to upset sixth seeded duo of Nitin Kumar and Navdha Manglam 21-13 21-8 to bag the mixed doubles title.

The men's doubles crown was won by sixth seeds K Pruthvi Roy and Suraj Goala, who stunned top seeded pair of Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud P 20-20 24-22 21-14 in the final.