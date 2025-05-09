Chopra, Rohit, Sehwag back Indian armed forces amid conflict with Pakistan

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 suspended for one week amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions As military tensions intensify between India and Pakistan, several of India’s most celebrated sports personalities have expressed staunch support for the country's armed forces. The crisis deepened after the Indian Army conducted precision strikes on terror camps across the border, retaliating against a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists. In response, Pakistan attempted to target Indian military bases using drones and missiles in areas including Jammu and Pathankot, but those strikes were swiftly neutralised. Amid growing public concern and widespread misinformation, top athletes including Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, badminton ace P V Sindhu, and cricket captain Rohit Sharma voiced their admiration for the armed forces and called for national unity and responsibility. The situation also disrupted domestic events, with the BCCI indefinitely suspending the IPL after an air raid alert in Dharamsala. The nation's sporting community has become a powerful voice of solidarity and resilience.

Chopra, Sindhu, and Rohit applaud armed forces

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra declared his pride in the Indian armed forces and urged fellow citizens to strictly follow safety guidelines. He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in challenging times.

Badminton star P V Sindhu saluted the discipline and sacrifice of the armed forces, describing their role as central to India’s identity and strength. She said moments like "Operation Sindoor" highlight their quiet courage and selfless dedication.

Cricket captain Rohit Sharma praised the tri-services for defending the nation’s pride and appealed to the public not to spread or fall for fake news. He encouraged everyone to stay calm and informed.

IPL halted amid security concerns

Thursday’s scheduled IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was cancelled due to nearby air raid alerts. The BCCI later suspended the tournament indefinitely, prioritising public safety over competition.

Cricketers condemn Pakistan’s actions

Former opener Virender Sehwag accused Pakistan of choosing aggression to protect terror assets, adding that India’s military would respond decisively. He criticised the neighbouring country for escalating the conflict.

Shikhar Dhawan praised the armed forces for preventing drone strikes on key Indian cities, including Jammu. He expressed confidence in India’s strength and unity.

Indian military responds with precision

In retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre, Indian forces launched targeted strikes early Wednesday against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The attacks reportedly destroyed facilities linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

Pakistan retaliated by launching attacks on 15 Indian locations, prompting additional counterstrikes by Indian forces.

Call for national unity and support

Veteran cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth urged citizens to rally behind the military, praising their bravery and dedication. He emphasised that national unity was essential during such turbulent times.

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel also expressed support for the armed forces, assuring them of the nation’s unwavering solidarity.

(With PTI inputs)