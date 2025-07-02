Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Coco Gauff says she is unfazed despite first-round loss at Wimbledon 2025

Coco Gauff says she is unfazed despite first-round loss at Wimbledon 2025

The 21-year-old American admitted that she was emotional after the match but chose not to dwell on the disappointment

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff. (Photo:PTI)
Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
Coco Gauff’s return to Wimbledon, a venue where her tennis journey first made global headlines, didn’t unfold the way she had hoped. Six years after bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old by defeating Venus Williams and reaching the fourth round, Gauff suffered a surprising first-round exit in the 2025 edition. The world No. 2 was defeated 7-6(3), 6-1 by unseeded Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska under the lights of No. 1 Court. However, despite the abrupt setback, Gauff remained composed, emphasising that the loss wouldn’t derail her focus, especially with the US hard-court season on the horizon. 

Grass still not her best surface

The 21-year-old American admitted that she was emotional after the match but chose not to dwell on the disappointment. She acknowledged that Wimbledon continues to be her most challenging Grand Slam, pointing out that, unlike her deep runs at the French and US Opens, she has never advanced beyond the fourth round at the All England Club. Yastremska, who played with power and precision, remarked that Gauff’s strengths are better suited to clay and hard courts — a sentiment echoed by the statistics from Gauff’s career so far.

Struggles with rhythm and serve

Gauff’s performance on Tuesday was marked by inconsistency, especially on serve. She hit nine double faults and accumulated more than two dozen unforced errors, which gave her opponent ample opportunity to control the match. Though she recently captured her second Grand Slam title by defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final, the quick turnaround between clay and grass seemed to take a toll on her readiness. She noted that she felt overwhelmed by the events that followed her Roland-Garros win and didn’t feel fully settled heading into Wimbledon.

A moment to reset, not regret

Despite the disappointing result, Gauff expressed a sense of perspective. She shared that her team reminded her of the success she had just enjoyed in Paris and that the loss should not overshadow her achievements. While she admitted to struggling emotionally in the locker room post-match, she also said the early exit might offer her a chance to regroup and reset before the US Open. “Maybe losing here in the first round isn’t the worst thing in the world,” she reflected, suggesting the added time could help her prepare better for the hard-court swing.

Looking forward to the US hard-court season

With Wimbledon behind her, Gauff is now focused on the upcoming North American circuit, which culminates at the US Open in late August. Having won her first Slam in New York in 2023 and now a two-time major champion, she remains confident in her game. For Gauff, this is not the end of the story — just a small chapter in what continues to be a promising and evolving career.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

