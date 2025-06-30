MS Dhoni files for trademark on his iconic cricket moniker 'Captain Cool'

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has applied for a trademark on the moniker 'Captain Cool'. According to public records from the Intellectual Property India database, Dhoni submitted the application on June 5, 2023. The status of the trademark now shows 'accepted and advertised', indicating that it has passed preliminary scrutiny and is now open for opposition before final registration.

The term 'Captain Cool' has long been associated with Dhoni, owing to his calm demeanour under pressure during crucial cricketing moments. The proposed trademark is registered under the category for 'sports training, providing sports training facilities, [and] sports coaching services'.

Interestingly, another entity — Prabha Skill Sports (OPC) Private Limited — had previously applied for the same term under Class 41 in July 2021. However, that application is currently marked with the status 'rectification filed', possibly due to a conflict or opposition, opening the way for Dhoni’s claim. MS Dhoni joins elite ICC list MS Dhoni was formally inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame earlier this month during a ceremony in London, becoming the 11th Indian cricketer to receive the distinguished recognition. The former India skipper, who led the team to two World Cup titles, joins an elite list of cricketing greats.