Jannik Sinner goes past Luca Nardi with ease in round 1 of Wimbledon 2025

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who lost a five-set French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, is in search of his first Wimbledon title

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner got his Wimbledon campaign off to an ideal start by beating Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 in an all-Italian matchup on Tuesday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who lost a five-set French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, is in search of his first Wimbledon title. He was a semifinalist at the All England Club in 2023.

First matches are never easy so I'm very happy about my performance, he said in his on-court interview. It's a new tournament, new chances, new challenges. You have one opponent at a time.

Sinner will play Aleksandar Vukic of Australia in the second round.

 

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

