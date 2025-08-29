Friday, August 29, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union MoS Sports Khadse joins Sports Day celebrations at SAI NCoE

Union MoS Sports Khadse joins Sports Day celebrations at SAI NCoE

Khadse passionately highlighted the transformative 'Khelo Bharat Niti', a comprehensive framework designed to create a vibrant sporting culture

Raksha Khadse

Patna: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse addresses the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games 2025. (File Photo: PTI)

ANI
Aug 29 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Commemorating National Sports Day on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, visited the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

During the event, Minister Khadse unveiled the official name change of the NCoE from Aurangabad to NCoE, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. She was joined by Member of Parliament and former Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, as well as SAI officials including Deputy Director Monika Ghuge and Assistant Director Sumesh Tarodekar. 

In a spirited move to lead by example and reinforce the Government's commitment to the Fit India Movement, Khadse actively participated in a structured fitness session alongside the nation's top athletes and sports scientists, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

 

The session featured a scientific approach to physical well-being, incorporating professional warm-up drills, advanced stretching techniques, and core strength and conditioning exercises. Her participation aimed to inspire citizens of all ages to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.

The Minister also toured the facility's fields of play and sports science labs, interacting with resident athletes and coaches to gain an understanding of their training methodologies. She reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision of a "No Obesity India," emphasising the importance of fitness in every individual's life as a cornerstone of national development.

Speaking at the event, Khadse passionately highlighted the transformative 'Khelo Bharat Niti', a comprehensive framework designed to create a vibrant sporting culture from the grassroots to the elite level. Urging the athletes to leverage the advancements in sports science, she stated, "To our athletes, I say this: your dedication and hard work are the heart of your success, but sports science is your mind." 

Minister Khadse also appealed to the corporate sector for their involvement to help SAI Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar grow, stating that a healthy lifestyle is the foundation of a strong individual and a strong nation.

The event also highlighted the NCoE's significant achievements and its potential as a leading sports facility. The centre has a strong legacy of producing top-tier athletes, with its athletes winning a total of 87 medals in its lifetime. In the last two years alone, they have secured 32 international medals. The athletes at the centre compete in various sports, including boxing, weightlifting, fencing, archery, gymnastics, and hockey, as well as para-archery and para-fencing.

During the event, Dr. Bhagwat Karad praised the centre, calling it one of the finest sports facilities in Maharashtra and a potential Olympic training hub, affirming its crucial role in promoting the "Fit India Movement" within the region.

After the event, Khadse also interacted with the resident athletes and coaches, taking stock of the facilities and understanding their training methodologies. The session was a unique opportunity to highlight the synergy between modern sports science and the dedication of our athletes in their pursuit of excellence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

