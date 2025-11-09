Djokovic claims Athens crown but withdraws from ATP Finals soon after

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Finals for the second year in a row, shortly after beating Lorenzo Musetti in a near three-hour final to win the Hellenic Championship.

Djokovic said a shoulder injury would prevent him from playing in the season-ending event for the top eight men's players that starts on Sunday in Turin, Italy.

"I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury," Djokovic said in a post on social media.

The decision means Musetti will take his place, even though his loss to Djokovic initially handed the final qualifying spot to Felix Auger-Aliassime.