Djokovic claims Athens crown but withdraws from ATP Finals soon after

Djokovic said a shoulder injury would prevent him from playing in the season-ending event for the top eight men's players that starts on Sunday in Turin, Italy

AP Athens
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Finals for the second year in a row, shortly after beating Lorenzo Musetti in a near three-hour final to win the Hellenic Championship.

Djokovic said a shoulder injury would prevent him from playing in the season-ending event for the top eight men's players that starts on Sunday in Turin, Italy.

"I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury," Djokovic said in a post on social media.

The decision means Musetti will take his place, even though his loss to Djokovic initially handed the final qualifying spot to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Djokovic has won the ATP Finals seven times but the 24-time Grand Slam champion also missed the tournament last year because of an injury.

On Saturday, the Serb rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Musetti to clinch his 101st career title.

The 38-year-old Djokovic also set a men's record with his 72nd title on hard courts, one more than Roger Federer.

"An incredible battle," Djokovic said after the match.

"Three hours of a grueling match, physically. ... I'm just very proud of myself to get through this one."  The last set featured five breaks, before Djokovic clinched the victory with a service winner. Musetti has now lost his last six tour-level finals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Novak DjokovicTennis News

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

