Djokovic claims Athens crown but withdraws from ATP Finals soon after

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Finals for the second year in a row, shortly after beating Lorenzo Musetti in a near three-hour final to win the Hellenic Championship.
Djokovic said a shoulder injury would prevent him from playing in the season-ending event for the top eight men's players that starts on Sunday in Turin, Italy.
"I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury," Djokovic said in a post on social media.
The decision means Musetti will take his place, even though his loss to Djokovic initially handed the final qualifying spot to Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Djokovic has won the ATP Finals seven times but the 24-time Grand Slam champion also missed the tournament last year because of an injury.
On Saturday, the Serb rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Musetti to clinch his 101st career title.
The 38-year-old Djokovic also set a men's record with his 72nd title on hard courts, one more than Roger Federer.
"An incredible battle," Djokovic said after the match.
"Three hours of a grueling match, physically. ... I'm just very proud of myself to get through this one." The last set featured five breaks, before Djokovic clinched the victory with a service winner. Musetti has now lost his last six tour-level finals.
