PM Modi meets women's cricket team, engages in candid conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian women’s cricket team at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, following their historic Women’s World Cup victory . The Prime Minister engaged in a light-hearted conversation discussing the key moments from the finals and the teammates' personal lives.

India, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur , made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian team to win the Women’s World Cup. The team ended decades of heartbreak with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai.

Team India thanks PM for inspiration

During the interaction aired on Thursday, Kaur expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s encouragement over the years. “We couldn’t come to you with the trophy in 2017, but we’re happy to finally share this moment with you. We hope to celebrate many more such occasions in the future,” she said.

PM Modi highlighted the emotional connection Indians have with cricket. “Cricket is not just a game in India, it’s a way of life. When cricketers perform well, people are happy; when they don’t, it affects everyone deeply,” he said. PM Modi also praised the players for their resilience, noting that they had faced trolling and criticism in the past but continued to rise above it. He said their victory had inspired millions and strengthened the nation’s faith in women’s sports. Star batter Smriti Mandhana thanked the PM for his constant motivation. She said his support had always been a source of inspiration for the team. Mandhana also spoke about how women are excelling in every field and appreciated the government’s efforts to empower women athletes.

PM Modi shares light-hearted moments PM Modi engaged in a warm and candid conversation with the World Cup-winning team, discussing their emotions, daily lives, and even their Instagram accounts. When all-rounder Harleen Deol asked the PM about his glowing skin, PM Modi replied that the “love and blessings of millions of people” were the real reason behind his glow. ALSO READ: How BCCI's pay parity move paved the way for India's Women's World Cup win Deepti Sharma, who won the Player of the Tournament award at the World Cup, recalled the Prime Minister’s earlier advice, where he asked the team never to stop working hard, saying it continues to motivate her deeply. She also praised PM Modi’s calm composure, adding that it inspires her to stay focused during matches. Noting her strong faith in Lord Hanuman, PM Modi said that such a belief provides strength in both life and sport.