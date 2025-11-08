Sanjay to lead new-look India at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as seniors rested

India will field a youthful side under defender Sanjay’s leadership at the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, with several senior players, including regular skipper Harmanpreet Singh, rested for the tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 23 to 30.

Both of India’s first-choice goalkeepers, Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera, have been rested. Pawan and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar will take their places between the posts. The defensive line will feature Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, and Yashdeep Siwach.

In midfield, the experienced Nilakanta Sharma will join Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen. The forward line will include Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, and Abhishek.

The standbys for the competition are Varun Kumar, Vishnu Kant Singh, Hardik Singh, and Angad Bir Singh. A balanced squad for key assignment Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton said the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup remains a crucial event on the international calendar. “We are excited to participate with a balanced squad. Our focus has been on sharpening our structure in both attack and defence, improving decision-making under pressure, and maintaining consistency throughout the game,” he said. Fulton added that the tournament would serve as “an important step in our long-term 2026 World Cup and Asian Games cycle.”