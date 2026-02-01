Djokovic vs Alcaraz final prediction: Nadal picks Australian Open winner

Check Djokovic vs Alcaraz final live score updates at Australia Open 2026 from Melbourne here As Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battling it out in the Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final today, tennis legend Rafael Nadal weighed in with his verdict, backing the younger Spaniard to prevail despite expressing deep admiration for his longtime rival.

Nadal backs youth and momentum

Nadal said Alcaraz’s physical edge and current form made him the frontrunner for the title, even while acknowledging the unique challenge posed by Djokovic at Melbourne Park.

Speaking to host broadcaster Channel Nine, Nadal said Alcaraz’s age, energy and prime condition tilted the balance in his favour. At the same time, he underlined Djokovic’s exceptional ability to rise to the occasion, particularly in Australian Open finals, where the Serb has built a formidable record.

From Nadal’s perspective, the contest represented a classic clash of eras, with Alcaraz carrying the momentum of the new generation and Djokovic continuing to defy age. ‘Novak is still very competitive’ In a separate interaction with The Melbourne Age, Nadal described it as encouraging for the sport that Djokovic remains competitive against players such as Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at this stage of his career. Nadal suggested Djokovic’s presence at the top reflected his commitment and resilience, adding that longevity at that level should be viewed positively rather than as an anomaly. The Spaniard, who is a year older than Djokovic, indicated that sustained fitness is often the defining factor at that age.