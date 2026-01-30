Australian Open: Djokovic beats Sinner in five-set thriller to reach final

Novak Djokovic is well on track to win his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title as he defeated World number 2 Jannik Sinner in a 5-set thriller during the Australian Open 2025 semi-final clash. Djokovic won the thrilling semis clash 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in Melbourne tonight as the crowd witnessed another high octane clash in the tournament.The Serbian has booked a final date with World number 1 Carlos Alcaraz at the Rod Laver Arena on February 1. Defending champions Jannik Sinner failed to defend his title this year as he too gave the veteran a proper fight on the night and didn't lose hope until the very last match point against his opponent.With this victory, Novak Djokovic has set a new record for the most top-10 wins at a single Grand Slam since the ATP rankings were introduced in 1973, reaching 20 at the Australian Open. This ties him with Rafael Nadal’s record at the French Open.Losing the opening set 6-3 to Sinner, Djokovic lacked the rhythm at the start but was slowly catching up to the intensity with the Italian.However, the Djoker stepped up to his best from the second set, taking the lead with his serve and eventually going on to make it 1-1 in the tie with his brilliant cross court shots and a relatively low set of unforced errors.(More to follow)