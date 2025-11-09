Elena Rybakina beats top-ranked Sabalenka to claim WTA Finals championship

Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals after producing a nearly flawless performance to beat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0).

The sixth-ranked Rybakina struck eight aces and converted the sole break of the match on the indoor hardcourt in Riyadh on Saturday.

"It's been an incredible week. I honestly didn't expect any result and to go so far is just incredible," Rybakina said about a title run that included wins over No. 2-seeded Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula.

It was a second loss in the final of the season-ending tournament for Sabalenka after the four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Caroline Garcia in the 2022 title match.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, was playing her first title match in her third consecutive WTA Finals appearance. She collected USD 5.23 million after going 5-0 at the event featuring the top eight women. The WTA said that was the largest payout in the history of women's sports. Sabalenka earned USD 2.7 million as runner-up. Rybakina broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set, and Sabalenka then saved four break points in the second to force the tiebreaker. The Belarusian entered the match with a 222 record in tiebreakers this year, but was shut out in this one hitting a backhand return long on match point.