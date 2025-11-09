Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Elena Rybakina beats top-ranked Sabalenka to claim WTA Finals championship

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her semi final match against Romania's Simona Halep (Photo: Reuters)
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina
AP Riyadh (Saudi Arabia)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals after producing a nearly flawless performance to beat No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0).

"It's been an incredible week. I honestly didn't expect any result and to go so far is just incredible," Rybakina said about a title run that included wins over No. 2-seeded Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula.

It was a second loss in the final of the season-ending tournament for Sabalenka after the four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Caroline Garcia in the 2022 title match.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, was playing her first title match in her third consecutive WTA Finals appearance.

She collected USD 5.23 million after going 5-0 at the event featuring the top eight women. The WTA said that was the largest payout in the history of women's sports. Sabalenka earned USD 2.7 million as runner-up.

Rybakina broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set, and Sabalenka then saved four break points in the second to force the tiebreaker. The Belarusian entered the match with a 222 record in tiebreakers this year, but was shut out in this one hitting a backhand return long on match point.

Rybakina recorded her tour-best 45th hardcourt win of the season. The 26-year-old Kazakhstani became the 10th straight first-time winner of the WTA Finals. She will finish the year at a career-high No. 5 in the rankings after a 5819 record that included three titles.

Sabalenka will finish ranked No. 1 for a second straight season. This year, she won four titles, including the U.S. Open, and had 63 match wins. She also reached the finals of the French Open and Australian Open.

"She played incredible," Sabalenka said about Rybakina.

"I feel like I did my best today. It didn't work, but I think so many things I have to be proud of. And yeah, I'm leaving this tournament without any disappointment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

