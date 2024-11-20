End of an Era! Rafael Nadal retires after illustrious career | VIDEO

In a poignant moment at the Davis Cup in Málaga, Rafael Nadal’s eyes welled with tears as Spain’s national anthem played. Standing alongside his teammates, the 22-time Grand Slam champion likely knew this could be his last professional match. Hours later, that reality came to pass as Nadal’s 6-4, 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands marked the end of his illustrious career. Spain’s quarterfinal elimination solidified the moment.

An Emotional Ceremony for a Tennis Icon

Post-match, the sold-out Palacio de Deportes erupted in chants of "Raaa-faaa" as a tribute video highlighted Nadal’s two-decade journey. Recorded messages from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and other sports icons, including David Beckham, added to the emotional farewell. "I hope to be remembered as a good person from a small village in Mallorca," Nadal told the adoring crowd.

A battle of emotions on Court*

Despite attempting to focus on the competition, Nadal admitted struggling with nerves. His performance showed glimpses of brilliance, with signature "Vamos!" moments and relentless effort. Yet, signs of wear from injuries, including hip surgery in 2023, were evident. He lost his first Davis Cup match in 2004 and, fittingly, his last, joking, “We close the circle.”

Legacy Beyond Tennis

Full list of Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam titles Spain’s captain, David Ferrer, captured the sentiment: “We will miss you a lot.” Nadal’s relentless playing style and humility made him a national hero, transcending tennis. As fans waved “Gracias, Rafa!” scarves, Nadal reflected, "I’m not tired of tennis, but my body doesn’t want to play anymore. I feel privileged to have made a career out of my hobby."

