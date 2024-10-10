Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis at end of season

Last month, Rafa Nadal appeared on the popular Spanish talk show ‘El Hormiguero,’ where he opened up on his illustrious two-decade career as a professional tennis player, and the inherent challenges of parenting.

“The two have intermingled over the past year,” Nadal says. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Since my son has come into this world, I have not won anything. But in life, in most things, it has changed me for the better, because in the end I have lost, I have been injured, but whatever happens, coming home and seeing him changes my mood," he tells co-host Pablo Motos.

After November, Nadal will have all the time in the world for his two-year-old son Rafael Nadal Jr.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old announced in a video message that he will be retiring at the end of this season.

The winner of a staggering 22 Grand Slams will be making his final appearance at the Davis Cup in Malaga next month.

More From This Section

“I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, especially the last two years. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations,” he said.

The announcement does not come as a shock. Those who have been following Nadal knew that retirement was around the corner.

Earlier this year, the Spaniard asserted that 2024 would be his final year as an international sportsperson, after a series of injuries had taken a toll on his body, and left him knackered.

“It does leave a huge vacuum in the world of tennis. What he has done over the course of the past two decades is nothing short of inspirational. His achievements at the clay courts in Roland Garros is something that will remain a benchmark for future tennis players,” Zeeshan Ali, India’s Davis Cup coach, and a former player who competed at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, tells Business Standard.

Nadal walks into the sunset as the second-most successful men’s singles tennis player of all time, behind bete noire Novak Djokovic.

Dubbed as the ‘King of Clay’, Nadal has won an astonishing 14 titles at Roland Garros, along with four wins at the US Open and a brace each at the Wimbledon and Australian Open.

With Djokovic, Roger Federer and Nadal, the trio famously earned the moniker ‘The Big Three’ that dominated the international tennis circuit for two decades.

‘Rafa’, as he was popularly called, was much more than these statistical accomplishments.

Nadal derived brute strength from his sinewy forehand, which he used to attain a sensational degree of topspin.

On average, the spin he generated was close to 5,000 rpm, which was substantially much more than the 2,500 rpm that an average tennis player managed to generate.

This gave Nadal a definitive edge over his competitors, especially on clay courts.

Add boundless energy, unbridled enthusiasm, and indefatigable spirit, you have a beast on the court with the propensity to down any opponent.

At his peak, Nadal was a freak of nature, who would prey on even the slightest weaknesses in his opponents.

The 2008 Wimbledon final against Federer is a classic case in point. An encounter that would go down as a “timeless classic,” which would be the apogee in the storied rivalry between Federer and Nadal.

In a match delayed by rain, Nadal won the first two sets. Tied at 7-7 in the third, Nadal hit a stunning forehand to set up a championship point. Federer’s riposte was an equally breathtaking backhand, prompting several commentators to term it the “finest hour” in men’s tennis.

On the court, Nadal and Federer were tough competitors. Off it, they were great friends, who cherished each other’s friendship.

In his utterly compelling memoir: “Rafa: My Story”, written with award-winning journalist John Carlin, Nadal admits how Federer was miles ahead of him as a player.

Nadal lacked Federer’s poise and finesse. The Swiss had a regal presence on the court.

Nadal, on the other hand, resembled a cat on the hot tin roof, accentuated with his trademark grunts.

“Nadal’s humility is his watchword. A true ambassador of the game,” Ali elaborates.

What separates Nadal from the rest of his contemporaries was his inimitable style.

“In the future, you will see a lot of young and upcoming players trying to emulate several tennis greats from the past. But in my mind, I don’t think anyone can emulate his style of play. In that sense, he is truly one of a kind,” Ali explains.

As curtains draw to a close a memorable international career, the question on the minds of most is this: “Will anyone beat Nadal’s French Open record?”

Ali gives his two cents.

“When Pete Sampras won 14 Grand Slams, there were many who thought that his record would not be broken. But you never know, someone might come along and break Nadal’s French Open record as well,” he adds.

The change of guard in men’s tennis is well and truly upon us following Nadal’s retirement. The torchbearers include an eclectic mix of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Nadal has not elaborated his post-retirement plans as yet. Changing diapers, perhaps. Or watch Rafael Nadal Jr. blossom into another Grand Slam champion.