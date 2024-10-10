Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis, posts video on social media

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from tennis, with the Davis Cup finals next month set to be his final tournament in what has been an illustrious career. Nadal made the announcement in an emotional video on his social media, which received numerous responses from his fans.



Nadal posted the video saying, "Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis."

Nadal has been struggling with multiple injuries lately and has faced numerous delays and frustration in getting ready for tournaments.



"It has been a difficult decision. But for the last two years, I have been unable to perform without limitations," Nadal said in the video.



It will be a full circle for the 38-year-old who started his career by representing Spain in the Davis Cup back in 2004 as well.



Winning the French Open title a record 14-times, which is one of the four Grand Slams in the sport of lawn tennis, Nadal has etched his name into the history books and will be remembered forever for his passionate and aggressive style of play throughout his career.



