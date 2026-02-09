Expanded World Tour and prize pool among big changes announced by BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has announced a sweeping overhaul of the sport’s global calendar from 2027, confirming an expanded World Tour structure, a significantly increased prize pool, and new competition formats designed to drive badminton’s long-term global growth. The reforms form part of BWF’s wider commercial and broadcast strategy following the extension of its partnership with Infront through to 2034.

World Tour expanded to 36 tournaments

ALSO READ: Dhakshineswar says new approach paid off, calls it just the beginning At the heart of the changes is a restructured BWF World Tour that will feature 36 tournaments across a six-tier system. These include the season-ending World Tour Finals, five Super 1000 events, five Super 750 tournaments, nine Super 500 events, eight Super 300 tournaments, and eight Super 100 events. Notably, Super 100 tournaments will be integrated into the main World Tour for the first time, broadening the competitive pathway for players.

The five Super 1000 tournaments will be staged across Asia and Europe and will adopt an expanded format. Singles events will feature 48 players competing in a group stage followed by knockout rounds, while doubles competitions will consist of 32-pair knockout draws. Each Super 1000 event will be played over 11 days across two weekends, with all matches broadcast globally. Major boost to broadcast output As part of the revamped calendar, the number of TV-produced badminton matches will double from 1,410 to around 3,000 across all BWF tournaments. The governing body believes the expanded broadcast footprint will enhance the sport’s visibility and provide greater value to broadcasters, sponsors, and fans worldwide.

Prize money set for significant increase BWF confirmed that the total annual prize pool on the World Tour will rise to approximately $26.9 million. Under the new structure, Super 1000 tournaments will offer $2 million in prize money, while Super 750 events will carry $1.1 million. Super 500 tournaments will distribute $560,000, Super 300 events $290,000, and Super 100 tournaments $140,000. The federation said the revised prize money model is aimed at ensuring fairer rewards for players while supporting sustainable careers at the highest level of the sport. Changes to World Championships and team events From 2027, the BWF World Championships will introduce a group-stage phase before the knockout rounds, guaranteeing every player at least two matches. In addition, the Sudirman Cup Finals and the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will be expanded to include more teams, increasing global representation in the sport’s flagship team competitions.