FIH Hockey Pro League India women vs England women LIVE SCORE: IND 0-0 ENG in 1st quarter

The Indian women's and men's hockey team is set to kick off their 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today. The Women in Blue will take on England while the men's side will take on Spain later in the day.

Following a tough 2023-24 campaign where they finished eighth with 13 losses out of 16 matches, the team is eager to start fresh in their third season of the competition. Despite facing challenges, India managed to secure vital wins over Australia and the USA, ensuring they avoided relegation.

The team boasts significant experience, with key players like Vandana Katariya, who has over 300 caps, and Savita Punia, a two-time FIH Goalkeeper of the Year. Sushila Pukhrambam, who has surpassed 200 caps, further adds to the squad’s strength. Additionally, the team includes three FIH Rising Star of the Year award winners—Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, and Mumtaz Khan—bolstering India's chances in the tournament.

The 2023-24 season was a setback for India, as they ended up in seventh place in the FIH Hockey Pro League, their lowest finish to date. This represented a significant drop from their previous performances, where they secured third and fourth places in earlier seasons.

India women's hockey team squad

Indian women’s hockey team: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan

India men's hockey team squad

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh

FIH Pro League 2025 live telecast details

The live telecast of the FIH Pro League will be available on the Star Sport Select 2 and DD Sports TV channels in India.

FIH Pro League 2025 live streaming details

The live Streaming of the FIH Pro League will be available on JioHotstar.