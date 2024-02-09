FIH Pro League 2024: India hockey schedule, live match time, live streaming

Indian men's hockey team will begin their FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign on February 10 to book a direct spot for the 2026 Hockey World Cup. Belgium and Netherlands will jointly host the 2026 World Cup, starting August 15.

India will be hosting FIH Pro League 2024 in two cities. The first round of matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, starting February 10, followed by games at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, starting February 19. India will host Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia in Odisha, with Ireland and the Netherlands facing each other in the opening game.

India schedule and match timings at FIH Pro League 2024

India will face Spain in their opening match on February 10, followed by a clash with World No. 1, the Netherlands, on February 11. They will take on Australia and Ireland on February 15 and 16, respectively, in the Bhubaneswar leg.

FIH Pro League 2023-24 full schedule match timings, venue and streaming and telecast platforms Date Match Time Venue Platform Feb 10 Ireland vs Netherlands 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema India vs Spain 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel Feb 11 Spain vs Australia 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema India vs Netherlands 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel Feb 13 Ireland vs Australia 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel Netherlands vs Spain 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema Feb 15 Spain vs Ireland 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema India vs Australia 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel Feb 16 Netherlands vs Australia 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema India vs Ireland 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel Feb 19 Ireland vs Netherlands 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema India vs Spain 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema + S18-khel Feb 21 Spain vs Australia 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema India vs Netherlands 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema + S18-khel Feb 22 Ireland vs Australia 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema Netherlands vs Spain 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema Feb 24 Spain vs Ireland 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema India vs Australia 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema + S18-khel Feb 25 Netherlands vs Australia 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema India vs Ireland 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema + S18-khel

India's performance in the previous edition of the FIH Pro League





Indian men's hockey team squad for FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal India narrowly missed a podium finish in the 2022-23 FIH Men's Pro League, finishing fourth behind the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Belgium.

