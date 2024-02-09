Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIH Pro League 2024: India hockey schedule, live match time, live streaming

FIH Pro League 2024: India hockey schedule, live match time, live streaming

India will host Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, & Australia in Odisha. Jio Cinemas will live stream live India hockey matches in India

Indian hockey team
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:27 PM IST
Indian men's hockey team will begin their FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign on February 10 to book a direct spot for the 2026 Hockey World Cup. Belgium and Netherlands will jointly host the 2026 World Cup, starting August 15.

India will be hosting FIH Pro League 2024 in two cities. The first round of matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, starting February 10, followed by games at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, starting February 19. India will host Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Australia in Odisha, with Ireland and the Netherlands facing each other in the opening game.

India schedule and match timings at FIH Pro League 2024 

India will face Spain in their opening match on February 10, followed by a clash with World No. 1, the Netherlands, on February 11. They will take on Australia and Ireland on February 15 and 16, respectively, in the Bhubaneswar leg.


FIH Pro League 2023-24 full schedule match timings, venue and streaming and telecast platforms
Date Match Time Venue Platform
Feb 10 Ireland vs Netherlands 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema
India vs Spain 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel
Feb 11 Spain vs Australia 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema
India vs Netherlands 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel
Feb 13 Ireland vs Australia 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel
Netherlands vs Spain 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema
Feb 15 Spain vs Ireland 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema
India vs Australia 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel
Feb 16 Netherlands vs Australia 5:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema
India vs Ireland 7:30 PM Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar Jio Cinema + S18-khel
Feb 19 Ireland vs Netherlands 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema
India vs Spain 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema + S18-khel
Feb 21 Spain vs Australia 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema
India vs Netherlands 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema + S18-khel
Feb 22 Ireland vs Australia 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema
Netherlands vs Spain 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema
Feb 24 Spain vs Ireland 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema
India vs Australia 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema + S18-khel
Feb 25 Netherlands vs Australia 5:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema
India vs Ireland 7:30 PM Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela Jio Cinema + S18-khel




India's performance in the previous edition of the FIH Pro League

India narrowly missed a podium finish in the 2022-23 FIH Men's Pro League, finishing fourth behind the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Belgium.

Indian men's hockey team squad for FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24: 

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak 

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem 

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

FIH Pro League 2024: India hockey match live time, live telecast and streaming details

When will the India leg of FIH Pro League 2024 start?

The India leg of FIH Pro League 2024 will begin on February 10, 24 in Bhubaneshwar. 

When will India play its first match in the FIH Pro League 2024?

India will play its first match against Spain on February 10, 2024.

Which TV channels will telecast FIH Pro League 2024 games and India hockey matches in India?

Sports 18 Khel TV will live telecast all Hockey Pro League games, including India matches.

How to watch the live streaming of India hockey matches in FIH Pro League 2024?

Jio Cinemas will live stream live hockey matches in India.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

