FIH Pro League 2025: Australia vs India live time, date, live streaming

India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will be in action against Australia on Saturday, June 14, in keyfixtures that could shape their European leg campaigns. The men’s team, currently ranked fifth with 15 points from 12 games, are desperate to end a four-match losing streak. After back-to-back defeats against Olympic champions Netherlands and two close losses to Argentina, India find themselves in a must-win situation to stay in contention for a top-three finish. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who missed the previous match due to a finger injury, emphasised the importance of gaining momentum and points. Defensive errors, poor penalty corner conversion, and a lack of late-game composure have hurt India’s chances so far.

Meanwhile, the women’s team begins their European stretch with renewed focus and preparation. Ranked sixth with nine points, India will look to build on their February performance, when they held world No. 1 Netherlands to a draw. Coach Harendra Singh has focused on goalkeeping and drag-flicking, with Deepika and Manisha undergoing a special camp under Dutch expert Toon Siepman. India tested new combinations during their recent tour of Australia, which Singh believes helped shape the squad. Both teams now face a high-stakes outing against Australia to revive their respective campaigns.

FIH Pro League 2025: Australia vs India live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs India men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches take place?

The Australia vs India men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches will take place on Saturday, June 15.

What time does the Australia vs India men’s match in the FIH Pro League begin?

The Australia vs India men’s FIH Pro League match on June 15 will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

What time does the Australia vs India women’s match in the FIH Pro League begin?

The Australia vs India women’s FIH Pro League match on June 15 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.