FIH Pro League 2025: Australia vs India live time, date, live streaming

The Indian men's team will be desperate to end their losing streak when they face Australia in the fixture of the FIH Pro League 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will be in action against Australia on Saturday, June 14, in key FIH Pro League 2025 fixtures that could shape their European leg campaigns. The men’s team, currently ranked fifth with 15 points from 12 games, are desperate to end a four-match losing streak. After back-to-back defeats against Olympic champions Netherlands and two close losses to Argentina, India find themselves in a must-win situation to stay in contention for a top-three finish. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who missed the previous match due to a finger injury, emphasised the importance of gaining momentum and points. Defensive errors, poor penalty corner conversion, and a lack of late-game composure have hurt India’s chances so far.
 
Meanwhile, the women’s team begins their European stretch with renewed focus and preparation. Ranked sixth with nine points, India will look to build on their February performance, when they held world No. 1 Netherlands to a draw. Coach Harendra Singh has focused on goalkeeping and drag-flicking, with Deepika and Manisha undergoing a special camp under Dutch expert Toon Siepman. India tested new combinations during their recent tour of Australia, which Singh believes helped shape the squad. Both teams now face a high-stakes outing against Australia to revive their respective campaigns.

FIH Pro League 2025: Australia vs India full squad

Men’s

India squad:
Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
 
Australia squad: 
Davis Atkin, Jayden Atkinson, Hayden Beltz, Joshua Beltz, Tim Brand, Cooper Burns, James Collins, Nathan Czinner, Nathan Ephraums, Cambell Geddes, Blake Govers, Anand Gupte, Jake Harvie, Tom Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Liam Henderson, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Mitch Nicholson, Connar Otterbach, Lachlan Sharp, Jed Snowden, Ashleigh Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Benjamin White, Ky Willott

Women’s

India squad: 
Ishika Chaudhary, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti Chhatri, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Beauty Dung Dung, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Vandana Katariya, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sakshi Rana, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Savita, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Udita
 
Australia squad: 
Alice Arnot, Jocelyn Bartram, Maddison Brooks, Claire Colwill, Evelyn Dalton, Dayle Dolkens, Olivia Downes, Ruby Harris, Greta Hayes, Alana Kavanagh, Amy Lawton, Josie Lawton, Morgan Mathison, Pippa Morgan, Zoe Newman, Kaitlin Nobbs, Lexie Pickering, Aleisha Power, Jesse Reid, Courtney Schonell, Hattie Shand, Lucy Sharman, Jade Smith, Maddison Smith, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Grace Stewart, Tatum Stewart, Jamie-Lee Surha, Karissa van der Wath, Mariah Williams, Abigail Wilson, Grace Young

FIH Pro League 2025: Australia vs India live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs India men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches take place? 
The Australia vs India men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches will take place on Saturday, June 15.
 
What time does the Australia vs India men’s match in the FIH Pro League begin? 
The Australia vs India men’s FIH Pro League match on June 15 will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
 
What time does the Australia vs India women’s match in the FIH Pro League begin? 
The Australia vs India women’s FIH Pro League match on June 15 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
 
Where will the Australia vs India men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches take place? 
Australia will take on India in the FIH Pro League on Saturday, June 15, at Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will live telecast the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India? 
JioHotstar, via their apps and websites, will live stream the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India.
 

Topics :Indian Hockey TeamAustralian Hockey TeamFIH Pro Hockey League

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

