FIH Pro League 2025: Netherlands vs India live match time and streaming

The Indian men’s hockey team will aim to recover from their narrow loss in the opening match as they gear up to face the Netherlands once again in the European leg of the FIH Pro League on Monday.

India had taken an early lead in Saturday’s encounter, showing strong form in the initial stages. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh successfully converted a penalty corner, putting India 1-0 ahead. However, the Olympic champions Netherlands responded with resilience. Thijs van Dam led their comeback with two crucial goals, including a late winner in the 58th minute, sealing a 2-1 victory for the Dutch.

ALSO READ: French Open 2025: Alcaraz defends his title, beats Jannik Sinner in final Despite the defeat, the Indian team displayed moments of promise, particularly in the first half, and will be eager to turn the tables in the upcoming clash. With seven matches still remaining in the league, India have a solid opportunity to climb the standings. Currently, they sit in fourth place with 15 points. Monday’s fixture offers a chance not only for redemption but also for gaining crucial momentum in the remaining fixtures of the tournament. FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands full squads India squad: Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Netherlands squad: Boris Aardenburg, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Menno Boeren, Timo Boers, Daan Bonhof, Hidde Brink, Thierry Brinkman, Miles Bukkens, Boris Burkhardt, Jorrit Croon, Max de Bie, Jonas de Geus, Joep de Mol, Derck de Vilder, Luke Dommershuijzen, Tjep Hoedemakers, Olivier Hortensius, David Huussen, Guus Jansen, Jip Janssen, Tim Knapper, Derk Meijer, Floris Middendorp, Terrance Pieters, Pepijn Reijenga, Tijmen Reijenga, Sheldon Schouten, Duco Telgenkamp, Joep Troost, Jasper Tukkers, Bram van Battum, Thijs van Dam, Pepijn van der Heijden, Casper van der Veen, Steijn van Heijningen, Lucas Veen, Maurits Visser, Floris Wortelboer FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Netherlands live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match take place? India will take on the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League on Monday, June 9. What time does the India vs Netherlands match in the FIH Pro League begin? The India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match on June 9 will begin at 6:00 PM IST. Where will the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match take place? India will take on the Netherlands in the FIH Pro League on Monday, June 9, at Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands. Where to watch the live telecast of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India?