FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Australia live time, date, live streaming

India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will be in action against Australia once again on Saturday, June 15, in key FIH Pro League 2025 return fixtures that could shape their European leg campaigns. The men’s team, after losing five back-to-back matches in Europe, have slipped down to the 5th spot and are now out of title contention. However, they will try to win the game vs Australia to spoil their run to win the FIH Pro League 2025.

Meanwhile, the women’s team began their European stretch with a loss vs Australia and lost their hopes of securing the top spot as well. They still have seven matches to play, and winning all of them will take them to 30 points, which still will not be enough to win the title. However, just like the men’s team, they will also try to win their remaining matches to spoil the party for other teams still in contention.

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Australia full squad Men’s India squad: Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess Australia squad: Davis Atkin, Jayden Atkinson, Hayden Beltz, Joshua Beltz, Tim Brand, Cooper Burns, James Collins, Nathan Czinner, Nathan Ephraums, Cambell Geddes, Blake Govers, Anand Gupte, Jake Harvie, Tom Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Liam Henderson, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Mitch Nicholson, Connar Otterbach, Lachlan Sharp, Jed Snowden, Ashleigh Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Benjamin White, Ky Willott

Women’s India squad: Ishika Chaudhary, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti Chhatri, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Beauty Dung Dung, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Vandana Katariya, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sakshi Rana, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Savita, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Udita Australia squad: Alice Arnot, Jocelyn Bartram, Maddison Brooks, Claire Colwill, Evelyn Dalton, Dayle Dolkens, Olivia Downes, Ruby Harris, Greta Hayes, Alana Kavanagh, Amy Lawton, Josie Lawton, Morgan Mathison, Pippa Morgan, Zoe Newman, Kaitlin Nobbs, Lexie Pickering, Aleisha Power, Jesse Reid, Courtney Schonell, Hattie Shand, Lucy Sharman, Jade Smith, Maddison Smith, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Grace Stewart, Tatum Stewart, Jamie-Lee Surha, Karissa van der Wath, Mariah Williams, Abigail Wilson, Grace Young

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Australia live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Australia men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches take place? The India vs Australia men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches will take place on Saturday, June 15. What time does the India vs Australia men’s match in the FIH Pro League begin? The India vs Australia men’s match on June 15 will begin at 2:00 PM IST. What time does the India vs Australia women’s match in the FIH Pro League begin? The India vs Australia women’s match on June 15 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.