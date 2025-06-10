FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Argentina live time, date, live streaming

Smarting from consecutive losses to the Netherlands, the Indian men’s hockey team is eyeing a strong comeback against Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday. India faltered late in both Amstelveen fixtures, conceding decisive goals and missing crucial penalty corner chances—converting just one of nine opportunities in their last outing. These issues have raised concerns as India aims to finish the European leg on a positive note. Currently placed fourth with 15 points, the team is under pressure to perform, especially with World Cup qualification on the line.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh acknowledged the challenge, emphasising Argentina’s strength and the team’s focused preparations. India enjoys a favourable recent record against the South American side, including two wins in the 2023–24 Pro League and a draw at the Paris Olympics. The upcoming clash presents a vital opportunity for India to regain momentum and fine-tune its strategies for the remainder of the tournament.

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Argentina full squad India squad: Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess Argentina squad: Boris Aardenburg, Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Koen Bijen, Justen Blok, Menno Boeren, Timo Boers, Daan Bonhof, Hidde Brink, Thierry Brinkman, Miles Bukkens, Boris Burkhardt, Jorrit Croon, Max de Bie, Jonas de Geus, Joep de Mol, Derck de Vilder, Luke Dommershuijzen, Tjep Hoedemakers, Olivier Hortensius, David Huussen, Guus Jansen, Jip Janssen, Tim Knapper, Derk Meijer, Floris Middendorp, Terrance Pieters, Pepijn Reijenga, Tijmen Reijenga, Sheldon Schouten, Duco Telgenkamp, Joep Troost, Jasper Tukkers, Bram van Battum, Thijs van Dam, Pepijn van der Heijden, Casper van der Veen, Steijn van Heijningen, Lucas Veen, Maurits Visser, Floris Wortelboer

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Argentina live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Argentina FIH Pro League match take place? India will take on Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday, June 11. What time does the India vs Argentina match in the FIH Pro League begin? The India vs Argentina FIH Pro League match on June 11 will begin at 6:30 p.m. IST. Where will the India vs Argentina FIH Pro League match take place? India will take on Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday, June 11, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.