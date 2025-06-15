FIH Pro League 2025: India women lose to Australia 1-2 after late error

The Indian women’s hockey team came agonisingly close to holding world No. 3 Australia to a draw, only to be undone by a late defensive lapse in their FIH Pro League 2025 encounter on Sunday at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. India led for more than half the match and looked set to share the points until Australia converted a last-minute penalty corner to snatch a 2-1 win. Indian coach Janneke Schopman later reflected that the team showed tremendous spirit but needed to manage key moments better.

Early Spark Gives India the Edge

India made a dream start, with Vaishnavi Phalke finding the net in just the third minute through a brilliant field goal. Her quick anticipation and cool finish gave India a surprise early lead. The Indian midfield, buoyed by the early goal, played with composure, denying Australia any clear chances in the first half. With resolute defending and good ball circulation, India entered half-time with a deserved 1-0 lead, showcasing one of their best starts in the league so far.

Australia Strike Back in Second Half

The Australians came out with more urgency after the break, and it paid off in the 37th minute. Midfielder Amy Lawton capitalised on a momentary lapse in India’s marking to level the scores. The equaliser shifted the momentum slightly in Australia’s favour, but India responded with strong counters and stayed in the contest. Despite some close chances for both sides, the deadlock continued deep into the final quarter.