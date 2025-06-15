Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIH Pro League 2025: India women lose to Australia 1-2 after late error

FIH Pro League 2025: India women lose to Australia 1-2 after late error

India made a dream start, with Vaishnavi Phalke finding the net in just the third minute through a brilliant field goal, but eventually fell short at the end

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
The Indian women’s hockey team came agonisingly close to holding world No. 3 Australia to a draw, only to be undone by a late defensive lapse in their FIH Pro League 2025 encounter on Sunday at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. India led for more than half the match and looked set to share the points until Australia converted a last-minute penalty corner to snatch a 2-1 win. Indian coach Janneke Schopman later reflected that the team showed tremendous spirit but needed to manage key moments better. 

Early Spark Gives India the Edge

India made a dream start, with Vaishnavi Phalke finding the net in just the third minute through a brilliant field goal. Her quick anticipation and cool finish gave India a surprise early lead. The Indian midfield, buoyed by the early goal, played with composure, denying Australia any clear chances in the first half. With resolute defending and good ball circulation, India entered half-time with a deserved 1-0 lead, showcasing one of their best starts in the league so far.

Australia Strike Back in Second Half

The Australians came out with more urgency after the break, and it paid off in the 37th minute. Midfielder Amy Lawton capitalised on a momentary lapse in India’s marking to level the scores. The equaliser shifted the momentum slightly in Australia’s favour, but India responded with strong counters and stayed in the contest. Despite some close chances for both sides, the deadlock continued deep into the final quarter.

Final Minute Heartbreak

Just when it seemed India would earn a morale-boosting draw, disaster struck. In the final minute, Lexie Pickering converted a penalty corner variation, catching the Indian defence off guard. The goal, timed at 60:00, sealed India’s second straight loss to Australia after Friday’s 2-3 defeat. India now turn their focus to Tuesday’s match against Argentina, aiming to bounce back with sharper execution in the dying stages.
 

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

