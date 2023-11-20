Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden buys Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV

Australian World Cup legend Matthew Hayden has purchased a brand new Mahindra Scorpio-N for himself. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is one of the highest selling SUVs in India and it is also a hit for Mahindra. Mahindra Scorpio-N isn't simply restricted to India and it is sold in different nations including Australia, South Africa and others.

Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has been the 'face of Mahindra' in Australia and recently took delivery of his own special Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV. Video of Matthew Hayden taking the delivery of the car has been shared by Mahindra Australia's YouTube channel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mathew buying Mahindra Scorpio-N: Overview The video has been shared by Mahindra Australia on their YouTube channel. In this video, Matthew Hayden takes the audience on a quick visit through the Brisbane dealership. Mahindra offers a few models to the African and Australian markets that are not proposed to us here. The Mahindra Scorpio Getaway, which never did perfect regarding sales, is doing very well in these worldwide markets. A few of these Mahindra Pickups should be visible parked outside the dealership in this video. Mathew buying Mahindra Scorpio-N: Insights In this video, Matthew Hayden discusses that he is so eager to get his new vehicle. He had booked a Mahindra Scorpio N in white colour, and it is ready to be picked up by the cricketer. It seems that Mahindra has been working a great deal on extending its presence in the Australian market recently.

Hayden shows the SUV in this video. He truly loved the white tone accessible with the ScorpioN and has booked the SUV in a similar shade. He truly prefers the metallic finish on this paint, which gives it a top notch feel. This is the Everest White shade, which is also accessible in the Indian market.

He also reveals his adventure plans in the video saying he has a great deal of off-roading arranged with the SUV after getting it. He also specifies that the Mahindra Scorpio N recently broke a record and turned into the quickest crossing SUV across the Simpson Desert.

The Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in the market recently, and very much like the XUV700 and Thar, this SUV additionally became well known among purchasers. The waiting period for a portion of the Scorpio variations is effectively more than a year.









All about ‘The Mahindra Scorpio N’ The Mahindra Scorpio N is on sale with both petroleum and diesel motor choices. It is now the main SUV in its section to offer a legitimate 4×4 system. The petroleum version of the SUV is accessible in a 2WD format, while the diesel comes in both 2WD and 4×4 versions. The petrol variant of Scorpio N is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbocharged mStallion series engine.

This motor is accessible with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission choice. The diesel version uses a 2.2-liter mHawk turbocharged engine, which accompanies both manual and automatic transmission choices. It seems that Matthew Hayden has purchased the top-end 4×4 variation, which is fit for going off-road.

Matthew Hayden has been the brand ambassador of Mahindra Australia since 2015. He is in many cases seen promoting Mahindra vehicles online. Recently, Hayden visited Mahindra's SUV Proving Track in Chennai, where he drove the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N.