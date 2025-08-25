Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka wins her first match at the US Open

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka moved into the second round of the U.S. Open after weathering a challenging first set in her first match.

The No. 1 player took down Swiss player Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday, but it wasn't without struggle. Sabalenka went down a break early in the first set, keeping the two neck-and-neck until the defending champion was able to pull away from their 5-5 deadlock.

Sabalenka then dominated the second set, dropping only one game en route to her eventual victory.

I feel like I didn't start my best in the first games, but then I found my rhythm. Happy with the level I played today, she said after the win.

She credited the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium for helping her make it through that tight first set. When I won that set point and you were cheering me up, I had goosebumps while I was sitting, Sabalenka said on the court. Your support means a lot to me, and thank you so much. The three-time Slam champion has gone through three of this year's four Grand Slams without a title. I would love to finish the season with a Grand Slam and world No. 1, she said Friday.