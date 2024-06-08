Home / Sports / Other Sports News / French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek wins third consecutive women's singles title

The 23-year-old from Poland is the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007

Iga Swiatek French Open 2024 Women's Singles winner
Iga Swiatek French Open 2024 Women's Singles winner. Photo: X
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 8:39 PM IST
Iga Swiatek won her third consecutive French Open championship and fourth in five years by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final on Saturday.

The top-seeded Swiatek trailed 2-1 early in Court Philippe Chatrier before taking the next 10 games to claim the opening set and go up 5-0 in the second. She stretched her winning streak at Roland Garros to 21 matches and her career record at the place is now 35-2.

The 23-year-old from Poland is the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007.

Swiatek also won the French Open in 2020 and the U.S. Open in 2022 and is now 5-0 in major finals.

The 12th-seeded Paolini, a 28-year-old from Italy, was appearing in a Slam final for the first time.

She had never been past the second round at one of the four most important tennis tournaments until getting to the fourth round at the Australian Open in January. Paolini will play in the French Open women's doubles final on Sunday with partner Sara Errani against 2023 U.S. Open singles champion Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.

