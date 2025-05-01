SOG Grandmasters championship culminates with stellar wins in Gurugram

The SOG Grandmasters Series Championship wrapped up on a high note in Gurugram on Wednesday evening, with an electrifying closing ceremony attended by cricket legend Mr. Kapil Dev and world rapid chess champion Ms. Koneru Humpy. Both dignitaries commended the increasing popularity of mind sports in India, highlighting their growing significance in the country's evolving sporting landscape.

Drawing participation from over 1,50,000 registered players across India, the two-day championship was a celebration of skill-based gaming, featuring top-tier competitions in chess, blind chess, and rummy. Held from April 29 to 30 at the Hyatt Regency, Gurugram, the event showcased intense yet sportsmanlike contests across categories, culminating in a remarkable showcase of India’s emerging talent.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli nears unprecedented milestone against CSK at home Among the many standouts, Mitrabha Guha, Shubhi Gupta, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Satya, and Rakesh Kumar took top honours in their respective divisions. The awards were presented by Haryana Sports Minister Mr. Gaurav Gautam and Mr. Kapil Dev, adding further prestige to the occasion.

Winners in Each Category:

Indian Chess Masters (ICM) – Men’s Category:

Winner: Mitrabha Guha

1st Runner-Up: Namitbir Singh Walia

2nd Runner-Up: Gopal Krishna Maheshwari

Indian Chess Masters (ICM) – Women’s Category:

Winner: Shubhi Gupta

1st Runner-Up: Sachi Jain

2nd Runner-Up: Diya Chowdhury

Indian Chess Masters for Blind (ICMB):

East Zone:

Winner: Soundarya Kumar Pradhan

1st Runner-Up: Shougata Chowdhury

2nd Runner-Up: Patra Subhendu Kumar

North Zone:

Winner: Satya

1st Runner-Up: Soumendra

2nd Runner-Up: Mayenk

Indian Rummy Grandmaster – North & East Zone:

Winner: Rakesh Kumar

1st Runner-Up: Sachin

2nd Runner-Up: Ravi Kumar

At the closing ceremony, Kapil Dev highlighted the mental benefits of traditional Indian games, stating, “Games like chess and rummy aren’t just forms of entertainment—they are mental workouts that improve memory, lower stress, and enhance mental strength.”

Echoing his sentiments, Koneru Humpy, currently ranked World No. 5, spoke enthusiastically about India’s ascent in global chess. “We are living through a golden phase in Indian chess,” she noted. “With talents like world champion Gukesh and others among the world’s top players, our country’s future in the sport looks incredibly promising.”

The event also welcomed numerous distinguished guests, including Wrestling icon Satpal Singh, Hockey great Ashok Dhyanchand, and Geoffrey Borg, CEO of the International Mind Sports Association, all of whom lent their support and admiration to the championship’s success.

Mr. Nandan Kumar Jha, Founder of the SOG Foundation (SOGF), emphasized the broader vision of the initiative: “This tournament reflects India’s fast-growing enthusiasm for mind sports. With significant contributions from Gen Z and rapid advancements in digital platforms, esports has seen a remarkable 733% rise in players and a 108% increase in team formation between 2020 and 2023. At SOGF, we’re committed to elevating these skill-based games into recognized, competitive disciplines.”

The SOG Grandmasters Series has successfully blended both physical and digital elements—what the organizers call a “phygital” approach—making the event more accessible, inclusive, and widely recognized. With India’s sports industry projected to hit $130 billion by 2030, initiatives like SOGF are playing a key role in shaping a future where intellectual excellence is celebrated alongside physical achievement.chess