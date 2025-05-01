Home / Sports / Other Sports News / SOG Grandmasters championship culminates with stellar wins in Gurugram

SOG Grandmasters championship culminates with stellar wins in Gurugram

Among the many standouts, Mitrabha Guha, Shubhi Gupta, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Satya, and Rakesh Kumar took top honours in their respective divisions.

Indian chess masters
Indian chess masters
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The SOG Grandmasters Series Championship wrapped up on a high note in Gurugram on Wednesday evening, with an electrifying closing ceremony attended by cricket legend Mr. Kapil Dev and world rapid chess champion Ms. Koneru Humpy. Both dignitaries commended the increasing popularity of mind sports in India, highlighting their growing significance in the country's evolving sporting landscape.
 
Drawing participation from over 1,50,000 registered players across India, the two-day championship was a celebration of skill-based gaming, featuring top-tier competitions in chess, blind chess, and rummy. Held from April 29 to 30 at the Hyatt Regency, Gurugram, the event showcased intense yet sportsmanlike contests across categories, culminating in a remarkable showcase of India’s emerging talent.
 
Among the many standouts, Mitrabha Guha, Shubhi Gupta, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Satya, and Rakesh Kumar took top honours in their respective divisions. The awards were presented by Haryana Sports Minister Mr. Gaurav Gautam and Mr. Kapil Dev, adding further prestige to the occasion. 
 
Winners in Each Category: 
Indian Chess Masters (ICM) – Men’s Category:

Also Read

Superbet Rapid and Blitz: India's grandmaster Praggnanandhaa finishes third

Women's Day 2025: Meet the 6 achievers who took over PM Modi's social media

Vanakkam!: Chess Grandmaster Vaishali takes over PM Modi's social media

Gukesh attains career-best No 3 ranking, Praggnanandhaa back in top 10

Boris Spassky, Soviet chess champion who lost to Bobby Fischer, dies at 88

 
Winner: Mitrabha Guha
 
1st Runner-Up: Namitbir Singh Walia
 
2nd Runner-Up: Gopal Krishna Maheshwari
 
Indian Chess Masters (ICM) – Women’s Category:
 
Winner: Shubhi Gupta
 
1st Runner-Up: Sachi Jain
 
2nd Runner-Up: Diya Chowdhury
 
Indian Chess Masters for Blind (ICMB):
 
East Zone:
 
Winner: Soundarya Kumar Pradhan
 
1st Runner-Up: Shougata Chowdhury
 
2nd Runner-Up: Patra Subhendu Kumar
 
North Zone:
 
Winner: Satya
 
1st Runner-Up: Soumendra
 
2nd Runner-Up: Mayenk
 
Indian Rummy Grandmaster – North & East Zone:
 
Winner: Rakesh Kumar
 
1st Runner-Up: Sachin
 
2nd Runner-Up: Ravi Kumar
 
At the closing ceremony, Kapil Dev highlighted the mental benefits of traditional Indian games, stating, “Games like chess and rummy aren’t just forms of entertainment—they are mental workouts that improve memory, lower stress, and enhance mental strength.”
 
Echoing his sentiments, Koneru Humpy, currently ranked World No. 5, spoke enthusiastically about India’s ascent in global chess. “We are living through a golden phase in Indian chess,” she noted. “With talents like world champion Gukesh and others among the world’s top players, our country’s future in the sport looks incredibly promising.”
 
The event also welcomed numerous distinguished guests, including Wrestling icon Satpal Singh, Hockey great Ashok Dhyanchand, and Geoffrey Borg, CEO of the International Mind Sports Association, all of whom lent their support and admiration to the championship’s success.
 
Mr. Nandan Kumar Jha, Founder of the SOG Foundation (SOGF), emphasized the broader vision of the initiative: “This tournament reflects India’s fast-growing enthusiasm for mind sports. With significant contributions from Gen Z and rapid advancements in digital platforms, esports has seen a remarkable 733% rise in players and a 108% increase in team formation between 2020 and 2023. At SOGF, we’re committed to elevating these skill-based games into recognized, competitive disciplines.”
 
The SOG Grandmasters Series has successfully blended both physical and digital elements—what the organizers call a “phygital” approach—making the event more accessible, inclusive, and widely recognized. With India’s sports industry projected to hit $130 billion by 2030, initiatives like SOGF are playing a key role in shaping a future where intellectual excellence is celebrated alongside physical achievement.chess
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's Kishore Jena joins line-up for Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru

Indian lifters fetch 2 bronze medal at Youth and Junior World C'ships

Yogeshwar defends Neeraj in controversy over invitation to Arshad Nadeem

Getting hate & abuse for inviting Pak's Nadeem to NC Classic: Neeraj Chopra

Full international roster for Neeraj's NC Classic javelin event revealed

Topics :CHESS

First Published: May 01 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story