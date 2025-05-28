French Open 2025 Round-up: Alcaraz, Swiatek through to R3, Rudd bows out

ALSO READ: French Open opponents face insults, whistling, and even gum attacks May 28 action at Roland Garros delivered high drama, standout performances, and major surprises as top names continued their push for Grand Slam glory. Carlos Alcaraz showed grit in a four-set win, while reigning champion Iga Świątek remained dominant with a routine victory. With more rising stars making their mark and seeded players stumbling, the clay courts in Paris are living up to their reputation for unpredictability. The action only intensifies as the third round approaches.

Men’s Singles

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a brief second-set stumble to defeat Fábián Marozsán 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in just over two hours. Seventh seed Casper Ruud suffered a shock exit at the hands of Portugal's Nuno Borges, who stormed back after losing the first set to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0. French players shone on home soil: Quentin Halys reached the third round for the first time with a gritty four-set win over Miomir Kecmanović, and Gaël Monfils thrilled the crowd with a five-set comeback against Hugo Dellien. Notable wins also came from Lorenzo Musetti, Daniel Altmaier and Alejandro Tabilo. Karen Khachanov battled nearly four hours before edging Sebastian Ofner in five.

Women’s Singles

In women’s singles, Iga Świątek extended her Roland Garros win streak to 23 with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emma Raducanu. Jasmine Paolini dispatched Ajla Tomljanović 6-3, 6-3, while Amanda Anisimova breezed past Viktorija Golubic 6-0, 6-2. Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko continued her dream debut by beating Eva Lys 6-4, 6-4. Elina Svitolina edged Anna Bondár in straight sets, and Danielle Collins was upset by Olga Danilović in three. Other winners included Clara Tauson, Yuliia Starodubtseva and Zheng Qinwen.

Doubles