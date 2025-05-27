Gulveer Singh wins Gold as India bags two medals at Asian Athletics 2025

Indian athletes made a strong start at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, clinching two medals on the opening day.

Gulveer Singh Shines in 10,000m

ALSO READ: IOS Sports unveils new logo to celebrate 20 years in sports management Gulveer Singh secured India's first gold of the championships in the men's 10,000m race, clocking 28:38.63. The 26-year-old, who holds national records in the 3,000m, 5,000m, and 10,000m events, outpaced Japan’s Mebuki Suzuki (28:43.84) and Bahrain’s Albert Kibichi Rop (28:46.82). Singh had previously set a national record of 27:00.22 earlier this year in the USA .

Servin Sebastian's Personal Best

Servin Sebastian earned a bronze in the men's 20km race walk with a personal best of 1:21:14. He trailed China's Wang Zhaozhao (1:20:37) and Japan’s Kento Yoshikawa (1:20:46). Notably, all top six finishers surpassed the previous Asian Championships record of 1:24:41 set in 2023 .

Also Read

Annu Rani Misses Podium in Javelin

Annu Rani, the Asian Games champion, narrowly missed a medal in the women's javelin throw, finishing fourth with a best throw of 58.30m. China’s Su Lingdan clinched gold with a personal best of 63.92m .

Other Notable Performances