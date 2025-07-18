Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Government offers ₹50,000 monthly to 3,000 athletes for 2036 Olympics

The home minister said the Modi government is making arrangements to take sports to every village.

Olympics rings
Will India get the hosting rights for 2036 Paris Olympics. Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
The government is preparing for the 2036 Olympics by providing an assistance of Rs 50,000 per month to approximately 3,000 athletes and is making a detailed systematic plan for it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday.

Addressing an event where the Indian contingent participating in the 21st World Police and Fire Games-2025 were felicitated, Shah said victory and defeat are the eternal cycle of life and setting the goal to win, planning for victory should be everyone's "nature" and winning should be the habit.

He said those who cultivate the habit of winning always perform exceptionally.

The selection and training of children from different age groups in every sport are being done scientifically, he said.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, sports has been given great importance in the last 10 years. The budget has been increased by five times. The government is also preparing for the 2036 Olympics by providing assistance of Rs 50,000 per month to approximately 3,000 athletes and is making a detailed systematic plan for it," he said. 

Shah said every police officer's routine should be such that the day begins with a parade with subordinate staff in the morning and ends with sports in the evening.

"If all police personnel develop a habit of regular sports, it will not only relieve stress, but also improve the quality of work," he said.

The home minister said all police forces that are part of the 'All India Police Sports Control Board' should aim to win at least three medals each.

"If we achieve this goal, the record you have set this year will be surpassed by you at the World Police and Fire Games to be held in Gujarat in 2029," he said.

He said the success of the police personnel who participated in the World Police and Fire Games 2025 should be celebrated and the people of the country should also receive accurate information about it.

Shah said that just as Arjuna could only see his target -- the eye of a bird -- similarly, all police officers and athletes connected to sports must aim for the World Police and Fire Games 2029 and move forward.

These games will take place in 2029 in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kevadia, he said.

The home minister said that as India progresses on the global sports stage, the country's athletes must perform in a way that sparks worldwide discussions about the immense potential of sports in India.

He said he was fully confident that India will be among the top five medal-winning countries in the 2036 Olympics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

