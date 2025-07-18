Who is Olivia Smith, Arsenal's record signing in women's football?

Friday, July 18, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smith's move to the Premier League club is the latest milestone in the steady escalation of transfer fees in the women's game.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canadian forward Olivia Smith has made history by becoming the most expensive signing in women's football, completing a high-profile move to Arsenal from Liverpool for a record-breaking £1 million (approx. $1.34 million USD).
 
The 20-year-old's transfer surpasses the previous record set earlier this year, when Chelsea acquired Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave for £900,000 ($1.1 million USD). Smith’s transfer underscores the accelerating financial growth within women’s football, where transfer fees have seen a rapid upward trend in just a few years.
 
Arsenal excited about Smith’s potential
 
Arsenal's director of women’s football, Clare Wheatley, expressed her enthusiasm for Smith's arrival, describing her as one of the brightest young talents in the sport. The Canadian international has signed a four-year contract with the North London club, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, who confirmed the record fee under the condition of anonymity due to confidentiality agreements. 
 
A meteoric rise in transfer values

Smith’s move is the latest milestone in the steady escalation of transfer fees in the women's game. Only last year, Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji set a then-record when she signed for Bay FC from Madrid CFF for $788,000 USD, a record quickly shattered by Girma’s move. 
 
The contrast from just a few years ago is stark. In 2020, Pernille Harder’s transfer to Chelsea from Wolfsburg for $355,000 USD was considered groundbreaking. Since then, Keira Walsh’s $513,000 switch to Barcelona in 2022 and Mayra Ramirez’s $542,000 move to Chelsea in 2024 have continued the trend of ever-increasing values.
 
Still, these sums are dwarfed by the men’s transfer market, where Neymar’s $262 million move to PSG in 2017 and Kylian Mbappé’s $216 million transfer rank as the most expensive of all time.
 
A rapidly rising star
 
Smith’s career trajectory has been impressive. After a season with Penn State, she moved to Sporting Lisbon in 2023 and notched 16 goals in 28 games. She then joined Liverpool, where she found the net nine times in 25 appearances.
 
She also holds the distinction of being Canada’s youngest-ever senior international, debuting for the national team at the age of 15 in 2019.
 
Ambitious Goals at Arsenal
 
Arsenal women’s head coach Renee Slegers spoke highly of Smith’s maturity and mental strength, praising her ability to shine in two different European leagues despite her young age.
 
“Olivia has the quality and drive to make a real impact at Arsenal. Her journey so far speaks volumes about her potential,” Slegers said.
 
Smith joins an Arsenal team steeped in history, 15-time English champions and two-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winners, most recently crowned European champions last season. Despite Chelsea’s recent domestic dominance, Arsenal remains the only English women’s team to lift the Champions League trophy.
 
A dream move for Smith
 
Sharing her excitement, Smith said: “It’s always been a dream to compete at the top level in England and Europe. I’m thrilled to be joining Arsenal and look forward to helping the team chase more trophies.”
 
Her signing is seen as both a long-term investment and a statement of intent by Arsenal, who are eager to reinforce their place among the elite of European women’s football.
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

