AFI sets qualifying marks for World Athletics Continental Tour event

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday announced the qualification standards for the World Athletics Continental Tour event, scheduled to be held here on August 10.

The Continental Tour is an annual series of track and field competitions held under the aegis of World Athletics and it forms the second tier of international one-day meetings after the prestigious Diamond League.

The bronze-level Tour meet is below the gold and silver levels.

Over 150 athletes from more than 10 countries are set to compete across 20 disciplines in the bronze-level global meet.

Several top Indians will compete alongside foreign athletes, though the country's star javelin exponent and double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will not be a part of the prestigious competition.

Athletes from Turkmenistan, Bhutan, Philippines, South Korea, Malaysia, Iraq, Vietnam, the Republic of Cameroon, Sri Lanka, Iran and the Maldives will participate in the competition at the Kalinga Stadium. In the men's section, competitions will be held in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, long jump, triple jump, javelin throw and 4x400m relay, while in the women's category, competitors will vie for honours in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, long jump, javelin throw, 4x400m relay. A mixed 4x400m relay event is also scheduled. The qualification standards set for men's and women's 100m are, 10.60 and 11:80 seconds, respectively. The qualification standards in other events are: Men -- 200m (21.30s), 400m (46.20s), 800m (1:48.50); 5000m (14:10.00); Long Jump (7.80m); Triple Jump (16.30m); Javelin (75.00m). Women -- 200m (23.50s); 400m (53.00s); 800m (2:05.00); 1500m (4:18.00); Long Jump (6.00m); 100m Hurdles (13.55s); Javelin (52.50m).