Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hamilton says he's 'useless' after teammate's pole, hints at driver swap

Hamilton says he's 'useless' after teammate's pole, hints at driver swap

The team have no problem. You've seen the cars on pole. So they probably need to change the driver

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
AP Budapest (Hungary)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lewis Hamilton called himself absolutely useless and suggested Ferrari should change drivers after he qualified 12th for the Hungarian Grand Prix and teammate Charles Leclerc took pole position.

It was a new low in a difficult first season with Ferrari for seven-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton, who qualified outside the top 10 for the second race in a row.

"I'm useless, absolutely useless," Hamilton told British broadcaster Sky Sports.

The team have no problem. You've seen the cars on pole. So they probably need to change driver.

Hamilton had said every time, every time over the radio after he was eliminated in the second part of qualifying. That signified that it's me every time, he clarified to Sky later.

Qualifying problems continue  Hamilton had earlier seemed set to qualify 13th, and he was only promoted to 12th after the second part of qualifying had finished. That was because Kimi Antonelli's time was struck out after it was noticed the Mercedes rookie had gone outside the track limits.

It was the second week running that Hamilton had been frustrated with his qualifying performance. He qualified 18th for the sprint race in Belgium last week after a spin, and 16th for the Grand Prix when one of his times was struck out.

Still, Hamilton delivered one of his best drives of the year, cutting through the field on a wet track, and eventually finished seventh.

A long first year at Ferrari  After a move from Mercedes which stunned F1 last year, Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium in a Grand Prix race with Ferrari, with a best finish of fourth.

He did win a sprint race in China in March, but a double disqualification for technical infringements on Hamilton and Leclerc's cars in the Chinese Grand Prix the next day required a time-consuming rethink of Ferrari's race setups.

Leclerc is fifth in the standings, only one position ahead of Hamilton, but has five podium finishes in 2005. In Sunday's race, he'll aim to give Ferrari its first F1 win since October.

Last week, Hamilton said it was crunch time and revealed he's been holding a series of meetings with Ferrari executives to discuss improvements and ensure he has more of a say in how the team develops its car for the sweeping regulation changes coming in 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli fall short At semi-final stage In Macau Open

Rowdy Gaines calls for overhaul as USA swimming falters in Singapore

India's men and women team qualifies for 2026 World TT Championships

Gauff battles through 14 double-faults to reach next round in Montreal

I'm an aggressive player, don't feel pressure: Chess champ Divya Deshmukh

Topics :Lewis HamiltonFormula One

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story