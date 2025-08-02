Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli fall short At semi-final stage In Macau Open

Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli fall short At semi-final stage In Macau Open

Lakshya, a 2021 world championship bronze medallist and reigning Commonwealth Games champion, couldn't match the pace and precision of Indonesia's Alwi Farhan

Paris: India's Lakshya Sen returns to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia during the men's singles bronze medal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Macau
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
India's campaign at the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end on Saturday after Lakshya Sen and Tharun Mannepalli suffered semifinal defeats in their respective men's singles matches.

Lakshya, a 2021 world championship bronze medallist and reigning Commonwealth Games champion, couldn't match the pace and precision of Indonesia's Alwi Farhan, going down 16-21 9-21 in a 39-minute contest to continue his patchy run that has seen him struggle with form and fitness this season.

In the other semifinal, India's Tharun Mannepalli went down fighting against Malaysia's Justin Hoh in a gripping three-game contest that lasted an hour and 21 minutes.

The 23-year-old Mannepalli, ranked 47th in the world, squandered a strong start to lose 21-19 16-21 16-21 in a match marked by fluctuating momentum and a flurry of unforced errors.

Lakshya vs Farhan  It has been a tough season for world number 17 Lakshya, who has had seven first-round exits and two second-round ousters this season. The 23-year-old, who has been affected by shoulder, back and ankle issues this season, had entered the tournament to gain some confidence before heading to the World Championships in Paris.

However, it was Farhan, the 2023 World Junior Champion and a member of Indonesia's bronze-medal-winning Sudirman Cup squad, who produced a dominating performance to knock him out of the tournament.

World number 25 Farhan recovered from a 0-3 start to lead 11-7 at the first break in the opening game. He dictated the pace of rallies with precise drops and powerful smashes, catching the Indian off-guard on multiple occasions.

Though Lakshya produced some eye-catching strokes, he lacked consistency, often erring in execution at crucial moments. A backhand winner brought him to 13-19, but a serve into the net handed Farhan five game points, and the Indonesian converted when Lakshya sent one long.

The second game followed a similar pattern. With Farhan leading 5-4, a 38-shot rally ended with a sharp cross smash from the Indonesian, who then extended his lead to 11-5 at the interval. Lakshya looked tentative and was unable to counter Farhan's relentless pressure at the net and forecourt.

Farhan raced to a 14-6 lead with another cross-court smash. Lakshya sent one wide and then found the net, allowing Farhan to grab 12 match points. The Indonesian missed one before sealing the match on the next opportunity.

Mannepalli vs Justin  Mannepalli started well, racing to an 11-6 lead in the opener. A pair of wide returns helped him build a 17-12 cushion before Justin clawed back to level at 18-all. After wasting one game point, Mannepalli closed it with a straight return.

In the second game, Justin led 8-6 after capitalising on Mannepalli's errors. Though the Indian levelled at 13-13, a run of mistakes gave Justin a 17-14 lead and eventually the game.

In the decider, Mannepalli again held a 6-3 lead before Justin turned the tables. The Indian reduced the deficit to 13-16 but faltered under pressure, and a clever drop from the Malaysian sealed the match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Badminton

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

