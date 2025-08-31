Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs Japan live streaming, timings, points table

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs Japan live streaming, timings, points table

The live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches on August 31 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 August 31 schedule
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 August 31 schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
The 12th edition of the Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., Asia Cup 2025, will continue with group-stage action at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar today with the second matchday for Pool A teams. After a high-intensity first two days of the event, the third day will feature only Pool A teams, where China will clash with Kazakhstan in a battle for survival, while Japan will take on India in what could possibly be a virtual quarterfinal game.
 
What can be expected from these matches? Take a look.

China vs Kazakhstan at 1 PM IST today

China, coming off a defeat to India in their opening match, faces Kazakhstan in what is a must-win game to keep their hopes alive for reaching the Super 4s. China showed strong tactical discipline but fell short, so this match is crucial for bouncing back and gaining momentum. Kazakhstan, after a heavy loss to Japan, enters as underdogs eager to turn their campaign around. Both sides will be fighting hard to secure vital points and keep their tournament dreams intact at Rajgir.

Japan vs India hockey at 3 PM IST today

India, having narrowly beaten China 4-3 in a thrilling opener led by Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick, meets Japan for a pivotal Pool A clash. Japan registered a commanding 7-0 win over Kazakhstan in their opener, making this a high-stakes match that could decide the group leader and impact semifinal qualification. India will rely on their strong midfield and experience, while Japan’s quick and disciplined style will test the hosts’ resilience. 
India vs Japan hockey head-to-head 
India enjoy a commanding advantage over Japan in men’s hockey, having won 17 of the 20 matches played between the two sides so far. Japan, in contrast, have managed only two victories, while one game ended in a draw.
 
India’s consistency against Japan
 
The record reflects India’s consistency and superiority against Japan across different tournaments over the years. Whether in multi-nation competitions or bilateral contests, India have largely dictated terms through their attacking flair and solid defensive structure. 
 
Japan’s limited success
 
Japan’s two wins highlight that while they remain competitive, they have struggled to regularly challenge India’s experience and depth. The solitary draw further underlines how rarely the contests have been evenly poised.
 
  • Total matches played: 20
  • India won: 17
  • Japan won: 2
  • Draw: 1

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Pool A

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Japan 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3
2 India 1 1 0 0 4 3 1 3
3 China 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0
4 Kazakhstan 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0 
 

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table: Pool B

Pos Team P W D L PDiff Pt
1 Malaysia (Q) 2 2 0 0 6 6
2 Korea 2 1 0 1 4 3
3 Bangladesh 2 1 0 1 2 3
4 Chinese Taipei (E) 2 0 0 2 -12 0
 

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

Which teams will be in action in Asia Cup 2025 hockey on August 31? 
All four teams of Pool A — India, Japan, China and Kazakhstan — will be in action on August 31.
 
What is the venue for Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches on August 31? 
All the matches of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.  When India vs Japan hockey match in Asia Cup 2025 will take place?  India vs Japan hockey match will begin at 3 PM IST today.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Asia Cup 2025 hockey August 31 matches in India? 
The live telecast of India vs Japan hockey match on August 31 will be available on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Asia Cup 2025 hockey August 31 matches in India? 
The live streaming of IND vs JPN hockey match in Asia Cup 2025 on August 31 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hockey NewsIndian Hockey TeamAsia cup hockey

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

