Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s: India vs Korea live streaming, timings (IST)

The 12th edition of the Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., Asia Cup 2025, will enter its Super 4s stage today at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Hosts India, after being undefeated in the group stage, will face defending champions Korea to start their next round of matches at 7:30 PM IST today.

In the other Super 4 match, China will take on Malaysia, while Japan will square off against Chinese Taipei in the 5/8th classification match to kick off the action of the day.

But what can fans expect from these matches? Take a look.

Japan vs Chinese Taipei (2:30 PM IST)

Japan vs Chinese Taipei (2:30 PM IST)

After finishing fourth in the last edition of the Asia Cup, Japan started their 2025 campaign with a resounding 7-0 win vs Kazakhstan but then lost to India and played out a draw against China, which saw them eliminated from the Super 4s race. They will now try to salvage some pride by winning the classification stage, and their first opponent will be Chinese Taipei, who are coming into this match after losing all their Pool B games. This means the Japanese side will be clear favourites to win the match.

Malaysia vs China (5 PM IST) The first Super 4s match will feature last edition’s runners-up Malaysia, who won all three of their group stage matches, including a convincing victory against defending champions Korea. They will face China, who qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of superior goal difference. However, China are the Paris Olympics bronze medallists and will fancy their chances of starting the second stage with a win. India vs Korea (7:30 PM IST) In what will be the most anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2025, hosts India will take on defending champions Korea in the second Super 4s clash of the tournament. India, after two close wins against China and Japan, thrashed Kazakhstan in their final group-stage match by 15-0 to enter the next round with all the momentum on their side. On the other hand, defending champions Korea, despite their shocking loss against Malaysia, managed to win their remaining two group-stage games to make their way to the Super 4s. While India look the more dominant side on paper, fans can expect a close contest on the field.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4s: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Super 4s stage of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 begin? The Super 4s stage of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will kick off on Wednesday, September 3, in Rajgir. What is the venue for Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 matches on September 3? All the matches of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. Who will India face in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match on September 3? Hosts India will face defending champions Korea in their first Super 4s match of Asia Cup Hockey 2025.