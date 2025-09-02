Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

The Super 4 stage of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on Wednesday at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. After the conclusion of group stage, India, China, Malaysia and South Korea qualified for the Super 4 round. The remaining four teams - Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Japan will feature in classification matches.
What are classification matches in Hockey?
Since the Asia Cup 2025 is a qualifying tournament for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, the rankings of the teams are determined. All four teams will feature in classification matches, which will determine the rankings from 4th to 8th.
What is the format of Super 4s in Hockey Asia Cup 2025?
In the Super 4 round, all four teams will play against each other once. The top two teams from the Super 4 stage will play the final. Meanwhile, the remaining two teams will play the 3rd/4th place classification match.
Also Read
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 full schedule
|Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 hockey matches timetable
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|September 3, Wednesday
|Malaysia vs China
|Super 4s Pool
|17:00:00
|September 3, Wednesday
|India vs Korea
|Super 4s Pool
|19:30:00
|September 4, Thursday
|Korea vs China
|Super 4s Pool
|17:00:00
|September 4, Thursday
|India vs Malaysia
|Super 4s Pool
|19:30:00
|September 6, Saturday
|Korea vs Malaysia
|Super 4s Pool
|17:00:00
|September 6, Saturday
|India vs China
|Super 4s Pool
|19:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s
|Final
|19:30:00
Asia Cup 2025 classification matches schedule
|Asia Cup 2025 hockey Classification matches timetable
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|September 3, Wednesday
|Japan vs Chinese Taipei (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 4, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs Kazakhstan (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 6, Saturday
|Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place)
|Classification
|17:00:00
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round start date, India hockey matches time table, live streaming and telecast
When will the Super 4 round of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 begins?
The Super 4 round of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 3, 2025.
When will India matches be held in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round?
In Super 4 stage of Hockey Asia Cup 2025, India will play against Korea, Malaysia and China on September 3, 4 and 6 respectively.
What is the live timings of India matches in Asia Cup Hockey 2025?
In the Super 4 round, India matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast India hockey matches during Asia Cup 2025?
Sony TEN 1 HD/SD is broadcasting the India hockey matches live in India.
How the hockey fans can watch Asia Cup matches in India?
Hockey fans can watch all the match of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on Sony LIV app and website.