Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

In Super 4 stage of Hockey Asia Cup 2025, India will play against Korea, Malaysia and China on September 3, 4 and 6 respectively.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round full schedule India hockey matches time table, live streaming and telecast

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round full schedule India hockey matches time table

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Super 4 stage of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on Wednesday at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. After the conclusion of group stage, India, China, Malaysia and South Korea qualified for the Super 4 round. The remaining four teams - Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Japan will feature in classification matches.
 
What are classification matches in Hockey?
 
Since the Asia Cup 2025 is a qualifying tournament for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, the rankings of the teams are determined. All four teams will feature in classification matches, which will determine the rankings from 4th to 8th.
 
 
What is the format of Super 4s in Hockey Asia Cup 2025?
 
In the Super 4 round, all four teams will play against each other once. The top two teams from the Super 4 stage will play the final. Meanwhile, the remaining two teams will play the 3rd/4th place classification match. 

Also Read

India vs kazakhstan Asia Cup 2025 Hockey

IND vs KAZ highlights, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India thrash Kazakhstan 14-0; Abhishek hits 4 goals

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 August 31 schedule

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs Japan live streaming, timings, points table

2025 Asia Cup Hockey

Asia Cup Hockey match on Aug 30: BAN vs TPE at 1 PM, KOR vs MAL at 3 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 August 29 schedule

Asia Cup Hockey today's match list: MAS vs BAN at 9 AM, IND vs CHN at 3 PM

India vs Pakistan hockey

India vs Pakistan Hockey: Arch-rivals to clash in 2025-26 FIH Pro League

 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 full schedule 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 hockey matches timetable
Date Match Group Time (IST)
September 3, Wednesday Malaysia vs China Super 4s Pool 17:00:00
September 3, Wednesday India vs Korea Super 4s Pool 19:30:00
September 4, Thursday Korea vs China Super 4s Pool 17:00:00
September 4, Thursday India vs Malaysia Super 4s Pool 19:30:00
September 6, Saturday Korea vs Malaysia Super 4s Pool 17:00:00
September 6, Saturday India vs China Super 4s Pool 19:30:00
September 7, Sunday 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s Final 19:30:00
   
Asia Cup 2025 classification matches schedule 
Asia Cup 2025 hockey Classification matches timetable
Date Match Group Time (IST)
September 3, Wednesday Japan vs Chinese Taipei (5/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 4, Thursday Bangladesh vs Kazakhstan (5/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 6, Saturday Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 7, Sunday Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 7, Sunday 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place) Classification 17:00:00
 

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round start date, India hockey matches time table, live streaming and telecast

 
When will the Super 4 round of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 begins?
 
  The Super 4 round of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 3, 2025.
 
When will India matches be held in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round?
 
In Super 4 stage of Hockey Asia Cup 2025, India will play against Korea, Malaysia and China on September 3, 4 and 6 respectively.
 
What is the live timings of India matches in Asia Cup Hockey 2025?
 
  In the Super 4 round, India matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India hockey matches during Asia Cup 2025?
 
  Sony TEN 1 HD/SD is broadcasting the India hockey matches live in India.
 
How the hockey fans can watch Asia Cup matches in India?
 
  Hockey fans can watch all the match of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on Sony LIV app and website.

More From This Section

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 full schedule and live timings

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table, rankings, teams qualified for Super 4s

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 September 1 schedule

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs Kazakhstan streaming, timings, points table

US Open 2025 day 9 match-ups

US Open 2025 Day 9 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Round 4 action

2025 Hockey Asia Cup India vs Japan highlights

India vs Japan HIGHLIGHTS, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India beat Japan 3-2; confirms Super 4s berth

Jannik Sinner

Sinner drops a set but rallies for victory, showing human side at US Open

Topics : Hockey News Other Sports News Asia cup hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon