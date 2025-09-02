US Open 2025 Day 10 live streaming: Alcaraz, Djokovic eye semifinal berths

The US Open enters a decisive phase today, as quarterfinal action takes centre stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Four singles clashes — two from the men’s draw and two from the women’s — will headline the day, featuring some of the tournament’s biggest contenders and intriguing underdog stories. American hopes remain alive in both categories, with Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz carrying national expectations.

ALSO READ: BCCI seeks new lead sponsor for Team India, bids open till Sept 16 Moreover, Novak Djokovic continues his quest for another Grand Slam, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces a rising challenger. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka aims to assert her dominance against Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova, while Barbora Krejcikova seeks to disrupt Pegula’s run. High stakes, contrasting styles, and familiar rivalries promise compelling contests.

Men’s Singles: Marquee clash on the card Jiri Lehecka takes on Carlos Alcaraz in a fascinating duel between a rising challenger and the defending champion. Lehecka has powered through the draw with aggressive shot-making, but Alcaraz’s versatility and composure under pressure make him a tough opponent to unsettle. Later, Novak Djokovic faces Taylor Fritz in a marquee clash. Djokovic’s experience and tactical mastery have often overwhelmed opponents, yet Fritz enters with confidence, buoyed by strong serving and home support. Both matches offer contrasting storylines: a young star defending his crown and a veteran legend aiming to fend off a determined American contender.

Women’s Singles: Big names eyeing redemption Jessica Pegula opens the women’s quarterfinal schedule against Barbora Krejcikova. Pegula has looked composed throughout the fortnight, showcasing consistent baseline play and quick decision-making, while Krejcikova’s variety and doubles instincts give her a tactical edge. In the evening session, Aryna Sabalenka meets Marketa Vondrousova in a clash of styles. Sabalenka thrives on raw power and fearless hitting, whereas Vondrousova counters with precision, angles, and clever changes of pace. Both ties underline the strength in depth of women’s tennis, balancing established contenders with crafty shot-makers capable of unsettling favourites in the final stretch of the tournament.

US Open 2025 Full schedule for Day 10 Time (IST) Court Event Player 1 Player 2 9:00 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium Women’s Singles QF Jessica Pegula [4] (USA) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) After Pegula–Krejcikova (~11:00 PM) Arthur Ashe Stadium Men’s Singles QF Jiri Lehecka [20] (CZE) Carlos Alcaraz [2] (ESP) 4:30 AM (Sep 3) Arthur Ashe Stadium Women’s Singles QF Aryna Sabalenka [1] (BLR) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) After Sabalenka–Vondrousova (~6:30 AM, Sep 3) Arthur Ashe Stadium Men’s Singles QF Novak Djokovic [7] (SRB) Taylor Fritz [4] (USA) US Open 2025 Day 10 live streaming and telecast details When will Day 10 action of US Open 2025 begin?

The Day 10 action of US Open 2025 will begin at 9 PM IST on September 2 and will run till the early morning of September 3. Who will Carlos Alcaraz face in his US Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal match? Carlos Alcaraz will face Jiri Lehecka in his US Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal match. Who will Novak Djokovic face in his US Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal match? Novak Djokovic will face Taylor Fritz in his US Open 2025 men’s singles quarterfinal match. Who will Aryna Sabalenka face in her US Open 2025 women’s singles quarterfinal match?