US Open 2025 Day 8 live streaming: Djokovic, Alcaraz kick off R4 action

The US Open 2025 moves into a crucial phase as fourth-round clashes light up Day 8 at Flushing Meadows today, starting 8:30 PM IST. Fans will have a thrilling line-up featuring some of the game’s biggest names across men’s and women’s singles. From Novak Djokovic’s quest for another Grand Slam to Aryna Sabalenka’s charge as top seed, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Men’s Singles: Top Seeds in Action

In men’s singles, the day begins with Adrian Mannarino taking on Jiri Lehecka in what promises to be a baseline battle. Later, Arthur Rinderknech faces Carlos Alcaraz, a contest where the Spaniard is heavily favoured but the Frenchman’s powerful serve could test him. Czech star Tomas Machac will then lock horns with local hope Taylor Fritz, a clash that should keep the New York crowd buzzing. The biggest highlight, however, comes when Novak Djokovic faces Jan-Lennard Struff, a match that could define the Serbian’s path to yet another Slam title.

US Open men’s singles schedule for Day 8: Time (IST) Venue Player 1 Player 2 11:00 PM (Aug 31) Arthur Ashe Stadium A. Rinderknech (FRA) C. Alcaraz [2] (ESP) 4:30 AM (Sep 1) Arthur Ashe Stadium N. Djokovic [7] (SRB) J. Struff (GER) 8:30 PM (Aug 31) Louis Armstrong Stadium A. Mannarino (FRA) J. Lehecka [20] (CZE) 12:30 AM (Sep 1) Louis Armstrong Stadium T. Machac [21] (CZE) T. Fritz [4] (USA) Women’s Singles: Big Names Back on Court The women’s singles action begins with Jessica Pegula taking on fellow American Ann Li, an all-USA clash that could set the tone for the evening. Barbora Krejcikova then meets Taylor Townsend, a match featuring two contrasting styles — Krejcikova’s finesse against Townsend’s power and net play. The late-night thrillers continue with Elena Rybakina meeting Marketa Vondrousova, a battle between two of the WTA’s most consistent performers. Wrapping up the women’s line-up, top seed Aryna Sabalenka returns to action against Cristina Bucsa, with the Belarusian expected to assert her dominance as she eyes a place in the quarterfinals.

US Open women’s singles schedule for Day 8: Time (IST) Venue Player 1 Player 2 9:00 PM (Aug 31) Arthur Ashe Stadium J. Pegula [4] (USA) A. Li (USA) 1:00 AM (Sep 1) Arthur Ashe Stadium E. Rybakina [9] (KAZ) M. Vondrousova (CZE) 10:30 PM (Aug 31) Louis Armstrong Stadium B. Krejcikova (CZE) T. Townsend (USA) 2:30 AM (Sep 1) Louis Armstrong Stadium A. Sabalenka [1] C. Bucsa (ESP) US Open 2025 Day 8 live streaming and telecast details When will Day 8 action of US Open 2025 begin? The Day 8 action of US Open 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST on August 31 and will run till the early morning of September 1.

Who are the big names from the men’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 8? Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be some of the big names in action in men’s singles Day 8 match-ups at the US Open 2025. Who are the big names from the women’s singles event that will be in action on US Open 2025 Day 8? Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka will be some of the big names in action in women’s singles Day 8 match-ups at the US Open 2025. Where to watch live telecast of US Open 2025 Day 8 matches in India?