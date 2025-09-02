Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

The Super 4 stage of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on Wednesday at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. After the conclusion of group stage, India, China, Malaysia and South Korea qualified for the Super 4 round. The remaining four teams - Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Japan will feature in classification matches.

What are classification matches in Hockey?

Since the Asia Cup 2025 is a qualifying tournament for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, the rankings of the teams are determined. All four teams will feature in classification matches, which will determine the rankings from 4th to 8th.

What is the format of Super 4s in Hockey Asia Cup 2025? In the Super 4 round, all four teams will play against each other once. The top two teams from the Super 4 stage will play the final. Meanwhile, the remaining two teams will play the 3rd/4th place classification match. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 full schedule Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 hockey matches timetable Date Match Group Time (IST) September 3, Wednesday Malaysia vs China Super 4s Pool 17:00:00 September 3, Wednesday India vs Korea Super 4s Pool 19:30:00 September 4, Thursday Korea vs China Super 4s Pool 17:00:00 September 4, Thursday India vs Malaysia Super 4s Pool 19:30:00 September 6, Saturday Korea vs Malaysia Super 4s Pool 17:00:00 September 6, Saturday India vs China Super 4s Pool 19:30:00 September 7, Sunday 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s Final 19:30:00

Asia Cup 2025 classification matches schedule Asia Cup 2025 hockey Classification matches timetable Date Match Group Time (IST) September 3, Wednesday Japan vs Chinese Taipei (5/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00 September 4, Thursday Bangladesh vs Kazakhstan (5/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00 September 6, Saturday Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00 September 7, Sunday Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place) Classification 14:30:00 September 7, Sunday 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place) Classification 17:00:00 Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round start date, India hockey matches time table, live streaming and telecast When will the Super 4 round of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 begins?

The Super 4 round of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 3, 2025. When will India matches be held in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round? In Super 4 stage of Hockey Asia Cup 2025, India will play against Korea, Malaysia and China on September 3, 4 and 6 respectively. What is the live timings of India matches in Asia Cup Hockey 2025? In the Super 4 round, India matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast India hockey matches during Asia Cup 2025?