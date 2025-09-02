Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

|Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 hockey matches timetable
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|September 3, Wednesday
|Malaysia vs China
|Super 4s Pool
|17:00:00
|September 3, Wednesday
|India vs Korea
|Super 4s Pool
|19:30:00
|September 4, Thursday
|Korea vs China
|Super 4s Pool
|17:00:00
|September 4, Thursday
|India vs Malaysia
|Super 4s Pool
|19:30:00
|September 6, Saturday
|Korea vs Malaysia
|Super 4s Pool
|17:00:00
|September 6, Saturday
|India vs China
|Super 4s Pool
|19:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s
|Final
|19:30:00
|Asia Cup 2025 hockey Classification matches timetable
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|September 3, Wednesday
|Japan vs Chinese Taipei (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 4, Thursday
|Bangladesh vs Kazakhstan (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 6, Saturday
|Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place)
|Classification
|17:00:00
