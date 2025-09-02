Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Super 4 Match list, India match dates, live streaming

In Super 4 stage of Hockey Asia Cup 2025, India will play against Korea, Malaysia and China on September 3, 4 and 6 respectively.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round full schedule India hockey matches time table, live streaming and telecast
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round full schedule India hockey matches time table
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Super 4 stage of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on Wednesday at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. After the conclusion of group stage, India, China, Malaysia and South Korea qualified for the Super 4 round. The remaining four teams - Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan and Japan will feature in classification matches.
 
What are classification matches in Hockey?
 
Since the Asia Cup 2025 is a qualifying tournament for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, the rankings of the teams are determined. All four teams will feature in classification matches, which will determine the rankings from 4th to 8th.
 
What is the format of Super 4s in Hockey Asia Cup 2025?
 
In the Super 4 round, all four teams will play against each other once. The top two teams from the Super 4 stage will play the final. Meanwhile, the remaining two teams will play the 3rd/4th place classification match. 
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 full schedule 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 hockey matches timetable
Date Match Group Time (IST)
September 3, Wednesday Malaysia vs China Super 4s Pool 17:00:00
September 3, Wednesday India vs Korea Super 4s Pool 19:30:00
September 4, Thursday Korea vs China Super 4s Pool 17:00:00
September 4, Thursday India vs Malaysia Super 4s Pool 19:30:00
September 6, Saturday Korea vs Malaysia Super 4s Pool 17:00:00
September 6, Saturday India vs China Super 4s Pool 19:30:00
September 7, Sunday 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s Final 19:30:00
   
Asia Cup 2025 classification matches schedule 
Asia Cup 2025 hockey Classification matches timetable
Date Match Group Time (IST)
September 3, Wednesday Japan vs Chinese Taipei (5/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 4, Thursday Bangladesh vs Kazakhstan (5/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 6, Saturday Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 7, Sunday Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 7, Sunday 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place) Classification 17:00:00
 

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round start date, India hockey matches time table, live streaming and telecast

 
When will the Super 4 round of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 begins?
 
  The Super 4 round of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 3, 2025.
 
When will India matches be held in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 round?
 
In Super 4 stage of Hockey Asia Cup 2025, India will play against Korea, Malaysia and China on September 3, 4 and 6 respectively.
 
What is the live timings of India matches in Asia Cup Hockey 2025?
 
  In the Super 4 round, India matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India hockey matches during Asia Cup 2025?
 
  Sony TEN 1 HD/SD is broadcasting the India hockey matches live in India.
 
How the hockey fans can watch Asia Cup matches in India?
 
  Hockey fans can watch all the match of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on Sony LIV app and website.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 points table, rankings, teams qualified for Super 4s

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs Kazakhstan streaming, timings, points table

US Open 2025 Day 9 live streaming: Sinner, Swiatek continue Round 4 action

India vs Japan HIGHLIGHTS, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India beat Japan 3-2; confirms Super 4s berth

Sinner drops a set but rallies for victory, showing human side at US Open

Topics :Hockey NewsOther Sports NewsAsia cup hockey

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story