I am deeply appalled: Gopichand on Badminton not being a part of CWG 2026

India suffered a major blow in their medal prospects for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2026, as sports like hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, and shooting have been removed from the event, wiping off a lot of potential medals for the Indian contingent. The 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Glasgow, will not see these sports because of a cost-cutting measure by the responsible committees. Table tennis, squash, cricket, netball, and road racing have also been axed in a bid to reduce costs. Only four venues will be hosting all the events in Glasgow, which will have nine fewer sports on show compared to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Indian officials express utter disappointment

Speaking about the surprising announcement, the General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India, Sanjay Mishra, and the Chief National Coach of the India national badminton team, Pullela Gopichand, expressed their disappointment.

"It's shocking and a huge setback for Indian sports, with nearly 40 medals at risk from the dropped events. This isn't just a loss for sports and sportspersons; it feels like a conspiracy to sideline India's rising sporting potential in the region. The Badminton Association of India stands firmly in protest and will be reaching out to all relevant authorities at the Commonwealth and BWF, as well as the highest levels of government in the country, to advocate for the future of Indian sports," said Sanjay Mishra.

“I am deeply appalled and disappointed by the decision to exclude badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow—a judgment that appears aimed at stunting the progress of nations like India. Badminton has brought us immense pride and success, serving as a vital platform for our brightest talents to shine on the international stage. This decision represents a significant lapse not just for Indian badminton, but for the sport worldwide, lacking clear reasoning and jeopardising its growth. It is crucial that we raise our voices and bring this issue to the appropriate authorities to ensure badminton continues to thrive and inspire future generations. As the sport experiences exponential growth globally, the reasons for its exclusion must be scrutinised and discussed with the relevant stakeholders. We cannot allow such shortsighted decisions to undermine the progress we have tirelessly achieved," said Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach.