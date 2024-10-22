Captain Harmanpreet Singh set for debut at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

India hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed his excitement at playing his first international match at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, where he attended his junior camp in 2013.

"I am really excited to play my first match here because our junior camp started from here in 2013, and after that, I am getting an opportunity to play here again," Harmanpreet said. "To play here after almost 11 years… we are really excited. Our mindset remains the same in every match, to give our best, and it will be the same here."

The last international match at the venue was the 2014 World League Final, making this Test series against Germany a momentous occasion for Indian hockey.

New Faces and Returning Talent

Meanwhile, Indian men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton has begun building a new core group of players, with the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind.





The two-Test series against world champions and Olympic silver medallists Germany, starting on Wednesday, forms a crucial part of this rebuilding process. Fulton has opted for a blend of youth and experience in the squad, signalling a focus on both the present and future.

Fulton has handed debuts to young midfielder Rajinder Singh and striker Aditya Arjun Lagale, while also recalling experienced players such as Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh. The coach emphasised the importance of keeping the selection process open, allowing a range of players to prove themselves for future international tournaments.

"If you look at it from now to the World Cup and to LA (Los Angeles), we are trying to open up the selection to pick a new core group that will take us forward," Fulton said at the pre-match press conference. "Now it's opened up again, and we are giving guys opportunities."

Relevance of Test Matches

Fulton dismissed the notion that hockey Test series have become irrelevant, stressing the value of competing against high-quality opposition like Germany.

"It is always important to play Test matches; it is the test of where you are. It will be good for us to see Rajinder and Aditya, our two debutants, and also assess other players who have returned," Fulton said. "Playing against the number two side in the world is an opportunity to test ourselves, and we hope for good results on home soil."

The coach highlighted the form of Varun Kumar and Dilpreet Singh while expressing disappointment over Jugraj Singh's injury in training.

Varun Kumar's Return

Defender and drag-flicker Varun Kumar returns to the squad after a hiatus following sexual harassment allegations, which have since been cleared. Harmanpreet extended his support to Kumar, noting that the entire team stands by him.

"It was tough times for him (Varun), but he is very strong, and the entire team is with him. We hope he continues to perform with the same intensity and mindset as before," the skipper added.

Facing Germany: A Tactical Challenge

Fulton acknowledged the tactical threat posed by Germany, known for their man-to-man marking and adaptability. "Germany poses a lot of threats; they are very good tactically. You have to adapt quickly because they can change their play style within minutes. They are a smart team, and we like playing against them," Fulton said.

Harmanpreet echoed the coach's sentiments, emphasising the importance of learning from every match, whether in victory or defeat. "Intensity will be the same, but it is crucial to learn from every match. Our focus will be on following our structures and adapting where necessary," the captain concluded.