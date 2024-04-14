Home / Sports / Other Sports News / IND vs AUS hockey: India suffer 0-5 whitewash, lose fifth Test 2-3 in Perth

IND vs AUS hockey: India suffer 0-5 whitewash, lose fifth Test 2-3 in Perth

The Indians entered the final game of the series after losing their previous four matches 1-5, 2-4, 1-2 and 1-3. The rubber was significant as far as preparation for Paris 2024 is concerned

India vs Australia hockey test series details. Photo: Hockey India
Press Trust of India Perth
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 12:13 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian men's hockey team failed to avoid a 0-5 series whitewash after going down 2-3 in the fifth Test against Australia, completing a nightmare of a tour here on Saturday.

The Indians entered the final game of the series after losing their previous four matches 1-5, 2-4, 1-2 and 1-3. The rubber was significant as far as preparation is concerned ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (4th) and Boby Singh Dhami (53rd) were the goal scorers for India, while Australia sounded the board through Jeremy Hayward (20th), Ky Willott (38th) and Tim Brand (39th).

The Indians started the game with an attacking mindset. Jugraj Singh lobbed the ball up to Jarmanpreet Singh in the Aussie half but failed to connect with the forward line.

India took the lead in the fourth minute through Harmanpreet from a penalty corner as he registered his third goal of the series.

Australia equalised in the 20th minute through Hayward, who scored his seventh goal of the series from a set piece.

India's reserve custodian Suraj Karkera made a fine save to deny Nathan Ephraums.

Seconds from the half time, Australia secured a penalty corner but Suraj Karkera kept India in the hunt by making an excellent save with his right leg to deny Hayward.

India started brightly after the change of ends and secured a penalty in the 37th minute but Harmanpreet's flick missed the target.

The Kookaburras stunned the visitors once again by taking the lead a minute later through Willot, who deflected the ball in front of the Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak from Nathan Ephraums's inch-perfect pass.

Australia added salt to India's wounds by extending the lead through an unmarked Brand who shot home from Eddie Ockenden's assist.

The Indians had chances and secured another penalty corner in the 42nd minute but Amit Rohidas shot wide.

The hosts too got two more penalty corners but the Indians defended well.

India meant business and looked to put pressure on the Australian defence in the final quarter.

Their efforts bore fruit when Dhami scored his first international goal with a reverse hit past Andrew Charter seven minutes from the hooter. But that was all India could manage as the Australian defence didn't commit any more mistakes, even though the visitors pressed hard.

Also Read

FIH Pro League 2024: India hockey schedule, live match time, live streaming

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia Hockey Test Series: Matches, timing, live streaming

Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Qualifier Highlights: Germany beat India in SF

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

25-30% more Indian fans flying across globe for key sporting events in 2024

IND vs AUS hockey: Series lost, India look to rectify mistakes in 4th game

Sindhu, Prannoy exit, Indian challenge ends in Badminton Asia Championships

Nagal takes a set off world number 7 Rune before Monte Carlo Masters exit

Candidates: Gukesh downs Abasov to jump into joint lead with Nepomniachtchi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Hockey TeamAustralian Hockey TeamIndian hockey

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story