IND vs GER hockey: All you need to know about Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

International hockey returned to the capital on Wednesday after a 10-year gap when India will host Germany for the two-match Test series at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The iconic stadium is regarded as the spiritual home for the game of hockey, having been named after talisman Major Dhyan Chand.

ALSO READ: Match 1 | India vs Germany hockey match live timings, streaming, telecast Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was built in 1933 as a gift to Delhi from the Maharaja of Bhavnagar. Originally designed as a multipurpose venue, it was initially named the Irwin Amphitheatre.

Who designed Major Dhyan Chand Stadium?

The stadium was designed by Anthony S. DeMillo and inaugurated by Lord Willingdon. According to the original plans by Edwin Lutyens, the architect of New Delhi, the site was intended to be a garden offering a clear view of the historic Purana Quila (Old Fort), as it lies perpendicular to the axis running from Rashtrapati Bhavan (President’s House) through Rajpath and ending at the India Gate.

When was the National Stadium named after hockey legend Dhyan Chand?

The stadium was renamed as National Stadium before the 1951 Asian Games. In 2002, the name of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand was added to the stadium's title.

Key hockey events organised at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium hosted the 2010 Men's Hockey World Cup and served as the field hockey venue for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The stadium underwent significant reconstruction before the Hockey World Cup in 2010.

On January 24, 2010, it became the first venue for the 2010 Commonwealth Games to be unveiled. The reconstruction project cost Rs 262 crore, and the earthen embankments in the stands were replaced with a new rectangular seating bowl.



ALSO READ: Captain Harmanpreet Singh set for debut at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium The stadium spans 17,500 square metres within a 37-acre (150,000 m²) complex. It has three synthetic pitches — two of which meet international standards, while the third is designated for practice.

Key features of Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium

A new polygrass turf was laid on all pitches, along with an upgraded sprinkler system. The main field has a seating capacity of approximately 16,200 spectators. The second pitch, located outside the main arena, has 900 permanent seats and provisions for an additional 1,600 temporary seats. The two competitive pitches are equipped with floodlights on foldable towers (hinged mast lights) that provide 2,200 lux illumination during competitions.

When did Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium last host an international hockey match?

The last international hockey match held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was during the 2014 Hero World League Final. Although no major international events have taken place since then, occasional inter-departmental hockey matches have been held at the venue.

How many fans are expected to watch the India vs Germany hockey match on October 23?

It has been reported that over 12,000 fans have already registered for the free tickets available through a private ticketing portal. The National Stadium, which has a seating capacity of just over 16,000, is expected to be near full for the match.

Why is Major Dhyan Chand Stadium special for India’s coach and captain?

India’s coach, Craig Fulton, made his international debut as a hockey player at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in 1995, making the venue significant for him. For captain Harmanpreet Singh, the stadium holds special importance as well, as it was where he developed his hockey skills. He is set to play his first match at this iconic stadium on October 23, 2024.



Major Dhyan Chand Stadium nearest Metro Station



The nearest metro station to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi is Pargati Maidan.