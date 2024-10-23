Match 1 | India vs Germany hockey match live timings, streaming, telecast

In the first of two-match bilateral Test series, Indian hockey team-led by Harmanpreet Singh will be seeking revenge of semifinal defeat from Germany at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi today (October 23). The India vs Germany hockey match will also mark the return of international hockey at iconic Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. For the last 10 years, the capital's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, once considered the spiritual home of the game, has not hosted any international match.

The last game played at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was the 2014 Hero World League Final, although inter-departmental hockey has been held here occasionally. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two Tests hold great significance for Indian hockey, which is on an upswing following back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris. Germany has sent a side which lacks experience and it is not the one that played against India in the semifinal of Paris Olympics 2024. However, the current players in the German side has won U20 Hockey World Cup and could spring surprise to Team India.

ALSO READ: Captain Harmanpreet Singh set for debut at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

I ndia vs Germany head-to-head: Last 5 games

India: 3

Germany: 2

Draws: 0

India vs Germany overall head-to-Head

More From This Section

Olympics

Matches Played: 13

India: 5

Germany: 5

Draw: 3

Hockey World Cup

Matches Played: 8

India: 2

Germany: 4

Draw: 2

Champions Trophy

Matches Played: 16

India: 4

Germany: 9

Draw: 3

Hockey Pro League

Matches Played: 5

India: 4

Germany: 1

Draw: 0

Total matches played

Matches Played: 107

India: 26

Germany: 54

Draws: 27

India vs Germany goals scored

India: 175

Germany: 230

India vs Germany biggest wins

Biggest India win: 8-1 (Berlin Olympics 1936)

Biggest Germany win: 7-1 (Montreal Olympics 1976)

India hockey team news

The Indians have fielded a mix of youth and experience for the two matches, thereby highlighting chief coach Craig Fulton's vision of planning for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The most notable inclusion in the squad is defender and drag-flicker Varun Kumar, who is returning after a sabbatical from the game that was forced by allegations of sexual harassment by a junior volleyball player. His name has since been cleared in the matter.

The Indians will be led by star drag-flicker Harmanpreet, who is enjoying the form of his life and mid-fielder Vivek Sagar Prasad will be his deputy.

The hosts, however, will continue to miss the services of mid-field mainstay Hardik Singh, who is still recovering from an injury he sustained at the Olympics.

Fulton drafted in some new faces in mid-fielder Rajinder Singh and striker Aditya Arjun Lgale, who will be making their international debut. Besides Vivek, veteran Manpreet Singh will be in charge of the mid-field.

Striker Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the ACT, will look to dazzle upfront in the company of Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, and Dilpreet Singh among others.

The Indian goal will be manned by Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera, who lived up to expectations in the ACT in Hulunbuir, China after the legendary PR Sreejesh's retirement.

Squads of both the teams:

India hockey squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra.

Germany hockey squad vs India: Martin Zwicker, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Malte Hellwig, Niklas Bosserhoff, Adrian Lehmann Richter, Thies Prinz, Raphael Hartkopf, Henrik Mertgens, Teo Hinrichs, Linus Muller, Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Elian Mazkour, Luca Wolff, Erik Kleinlein, Matteo Poljaric, Florian Sperling, Ben Hasback

Match 1 India vs Germany Hockey live match timings today, IND vs GER hockey live streaming and telecast

When will India vs Germany first hockey match played?

The first match between India and Germany will take place on October 23.

At which venue India vs Germany hockey match will be played?

Major Dhyan Chand Stadium will host IND vs GER hockey match after 10 years.

What will be the live match timings of India vs Germany match today?

The India vs Germany live match will begin at 3 PM IST today.

Which TV channels will live telecast IND vs GER 1st hockey match in India?

DD Sports will live telecast India vs Germany hockey match today.

How fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Germany hockey match today?

IND vs GER hockey match will be available for live streaming on FanCode application and website by paying Rs 25.