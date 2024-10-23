IND-GER hockey: India no match against Germans at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

When Germany’s second-string team made their debut at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium , they began their warm-up with a brisk game of hockey among themselves. Having arrived in India less than 16 hours before their first match against India, the Germans needed that swift session to shake off the travel fatigue and get back into their rhythm.

The effect of that quick warm-up was soon evident in the next 60 minutes of play, as Harmanpreet Singh’s Indian side struggled to ignite the enthusiasm of the Delhi crowd. The spectators, returning to the stadium for a hockey match after a decade, were left disappointed, hoping for a livelier display from the home team.

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium saw an impressive turnout of fans, eager to witness the home team in action after a long hiatus. However, the crowd left disappointed as India's ever-reliable captain and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh endured a rare off day, along with the other stalwarts of the Indian hockey team.

The agony for the fans began as early as the 4th minute when Germany's Hinrichs Teo opened the scoring, setting the tone for the visitors. Four minutes later, Germany earned their first penalty corner, but India successfully challenged the decision with a video referral.

India tried to gain momentum with some circle penetrations, but they failed to truly trouble the German defence. A glimmer of hope emerged in the 9th minute when India earned their first penalty corner. However, Harmanpreet’s drag-flick was off-target, failing to capitalise on the opportunity.

India vs Germany: Second Quarter

India showed signs of resurgence in the second quarter, dominating possession and exchanges. In the 22nd minute, they secured their second penalty corner and opted for a variation, but Sanjay's attempt sailed wide. Three minutes later, another penalty corner came India's way, but Amit Rohidas' flick was easily dealt with by the German defence.

India earned back-to-back penalty corners seconds later, yet a goal remained elusive as Harmanpreet's struggles continued. The sixth penalty corner, in the 27th minute, saw Dilpreet Singh pounce on a rebound to score, but the Germans challenged the play. After a referral, India were awarded a penalty stroke. In a moment of disbelief for the crowd, Harmanpreet’s effort from the spot was saved by German keeper Joshua Onyekwue Nanji.

Germany's Second Goal on the Stroke of Half-Time

Just 14 seconds before half-time, Germany secured their second penalty corner. This time, skipper Windfeder made no mistake, sending a shot past India's goalkeeper to double the visitors’ lead, putting India under immense pressure with a 2-0 deficit at the break.

India’s Lacklustre Performance in the Remaining Quarters

Despite their efforts in the second half, India could not find the spark they needed. In the 41st minute, they earned their seventh penalty corner, followed swiftly by another, but once again, Harmanpreet failed to convert. A swift German counter-attack led to a penalty corner for the visitors, but Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak made a crucial save to keep his side in the game.

Desperate for a breakthrough, India withdrew their goalkeeper in the final five minutes for an extra outfield player. However, the strategy failed to impact the final outcome, as Germany comfortably held on to their 2-0 lead.

Olympic Bronze-Medallists Fall Short

In the end, Olympic bronze-medallists India could not avenge their Paris Olympic semifinal loss, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against Germany. With the second match of the bilateral series set for Thursday, Harmanpreet and his men will be keen to reverse Wednesday's disappointing result and restore their form.