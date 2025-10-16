Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India emerges frontrunner to host 2030 CWG; Ahmedabad proposed as venue

India emerges frontrunner to host 2030 CWG; Ahmedabad proposed as venue

India earlier hosted the Commonwealth Games back in 2010 in New Delhi

Ahmedabad proposed as venue for CWG 2030
Ahmedabad proposed as venue for CWG 2030
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:43 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In what could mark a defining moment for Indian sport, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has endorsed Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games the centenary edition of the historic event on Wednesday.
 
The recommendation, which places India as the frontrunner for hosting rights, is seen as a direct result of India’s sustained vision of nurturing a vibrant sports culture in the country. The final decision will be taken at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in November 2025, but India’s proposal — built on the pillars of sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation — has already earned strong international appreciation. 
 
If approved, Ahmedabad will become the first Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games since Delhi 2010.

Amit Shah hails the moment as a national achievement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the endorsement, calling it “a proud and defining moment” for the nation. He emphasised that India’s selection reflected years of investment in world-class infrastructure and athlete development. Shah remarked that the move symbolised how India has transitioned from being a participant to becoming a global sporting destination capable of staging mega international events.

Gujarat celebrates the honour

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel termed the recommendation a “historic recognition” of Gujarat’s growing prominence in global sports. He noted that Ahmedabad’s selection reflected the state’s readiness and its ability to deliver large-scale international events with efficiency and modern infrastructure. Patel also said that hosting the 2030 Games would not only be a sporting triumph but also a celebration of India’s progress and unity. The upcoming Games, he said, would project “the new India — confident, inclusive, and ready to lead.”

CGAI and Sports Ministry envision ‘Games for the Future’

P.T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, expressed delight at the Executive Board’s endorsement, describing the proposed Ahmedabad Games as a “Games for the Future.” She noted that the centenary edition would stand out for its emphasis on sustainability, technology, and inclusivity. According to her, India’s hosting ambition represents a chance to strengthen the Commonwealth Sport Movement while creating a legacy that inspires athletes worldwide.
 
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared a similar sentiment, stating that the 2030 Games would be a matter of “immense pride” for every Indian. He said the event mirrors India’s rising leadership in global sport and its belief that sports can unite people and drive social inclusion. Mandaviya also connected the opportunity to India’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where sports infrastructure and youth development play key roles in the nation’s growth story.

A century of Commonwealth sport and India’s global ambition

With the 2030 edition marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, India’s proposal stands out as both symbolic and strategic. The event is expected to catalyse urban renewal in Ahmedabad, generate youth engagement, and deepen international sporting partnerships. Gujarat’s Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the Games would highlight “India’s readiness to lead the next century of global sports collaboration.”
 
If approved next year, the 24th Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will not just celebrate a century of Commonwealth sport but also signal India’s arrival as a true powerhouse of global sporting excellence.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India settle for 3-3 draw with Pakistan in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash

India high-five, shake hands with PAK hockey players in Sultan Of Johor Cup

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) season 2 auction on November 3

Kenya's Matata wins Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025; 40K run for cause

204th-ranked Vacherot stuns Djokovic, to face cousin in Shanghai final

Topics :Sports NewsCommonwealth Games

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story