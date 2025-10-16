India emerges frontrunner to host 2030 CWG; Ahmedabad proposed as venue

In what could mark a defining moment for Indian sport, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has endorsed Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games the centenary edition of the historic event on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Team India, along with Rohit-Kohli, arrive in Perth for 1st ODI The recommendation, which places India as the frontrunner for hosting rights, is seen as a direct result of India’s sustained vision of nurturing a vibrant sports culture in the country. The final decision will be taken at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in November 2025, but India’s proposal — built on the pillars of sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation — has already earned strong international appreciation.

If approved, Ahmedabad will become the first Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games since Delhi 2010. Amit Shah hails the moment as a national achievement Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed the endorsement, calling it “a proud and defining moment” for the nation. He emphasised that India’s selection reflected years of investment in world-class infrastructure and athlete development. Shah remarked that the move symbolised how India has transitioned from being a participant to becoming a global sporting destination capable of staging mega international events. Gujarat celebrates the honour Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel termed the recommendation a “historic recognition” of Gujarat’s growing prominence in global sports. He noted that Ahmedabad’s selection reflected the state’s readiness and its ability to deliver large-scale international events with efficiency and modern infrastructure. Patel also said that hosting the 2030 Games would not only be a sporting triumph but also a celebration of India’s progress and unity. The upcoming Games, he said, would project “the new India — confident, inclusive, and ready to lead.”

CGAI and Sports Ministry envision ‘Games for the Future’ P.T. Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, expressed delight at the Executive Board’s endorsement, describing the proposed Ahmedabad Games as a “Games for the Future.” She noted that the centenary edition would stand out for its emphasis on sustainability, technology, and inclusivity. According to her, India’s hosting ambition represents a chance to strengthen the Commonwealth Sport Movement while creating a legacy that inspires athletes worldwide. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared a similar sentiment, stating that the 2030 Games would be a matter of “immense pride” for every Indian. He said the event mirrors India’s rising leadership in global sport and its belief that sports can unite people and drive social inclusion. Mandaviya also connected the opportunity to India’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where sports infrastructure and youth development play key roles in the nation’s growth story.