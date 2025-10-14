India high-five, shake hands with PAK hockey players in Sultan Of Johor Cup

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, began on a surprisingly positive note on Tuesday. Following the playing of both national anthems, Indian and Pakistani junior hockey players were seen exchanging high-fives, a rare show of camaraderie between the two arch-rivals.

After the match, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, players from both teams continued the gesture of sportsmanship by shaking hands, a welcome contrast to recent encounters between the two countries in other sports.

A Contrast to the Asia Cup Cricket Scene

The friendly spirit displayed during the hockey match stood in stark contrast to the recent Asia Cup cricket tournament, where India and Pakistan refrained from any on-field pleasantries. The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, avoided handshakes with the Pakistani side, following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian military’s subsequent Operation Sindoor. India went on to win the tournament but refused to accept the trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

Suryakumar Yadav's Diplomatic Take When asked post-tournament whether the no-handshake stance would continue, Suryakumar Yadav offered a measured response: "I don't know what will happen next. Dilli abhi bahut door hai (Delhi is still far away). We only face Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments anyway. We'll see what happens when the time comes. Right now, we want to enjoy this moment." Pakistan Hockey Federation Urged Players to Avoid Confrontation Ahead of the hockey encounter in Malaysia, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) took steps to prevent any on-field friction. According to a report by PTI, a senior PHF official confirmed that players were instructed to avoid emotional or aggressive interactions and to stay focused on the game.