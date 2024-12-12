Prasar Bharati to broadcast upcoming Hockey India League 2024-25 season

The upcoming Hockey India League, which is being revived after seven years, will be telecast live on the country's national broadcaster, Prasar Bharati.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed in a ceremony between Abhishek Agarwal, Deputy Director General Sports, Prasar Bharati, and Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh.

Set to commence on December 28 in Rourkela, HIL will be broadcast live across the nation through Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati's new OTT platform -- Waves.

This edition of the HIL is path-breaking because it will feature the inaugural season of the women's league alongside the men's competition.

While the men's competition will be played in Rourkela, a four-team maiden tournament for the women will be hosted at Ranchi.

Navneet Sehgal, chairman Prasar Bharati, emphasised the importance of this partnership.

"This is a proud moment for hockey, a sport that has captured the hearts of millions of Indians, and for Prasar Bharati, as we come together to bring the Hockey India League to every corner of the country. Our goal is to showcase this prestigious league to households across India, including remote towns and villages where future hockey stars are emerging.

"With Doordarshan's extensive reach and our OTT platform, Waves, we will ensure that the Hockey India League becomes a national celebration, inspiring a deeper connection between the sport and its fans. Together, we aim to elevate hockey's prominence and turn it into a true festival for the entire nation," he said.

HI Secretary General Bhola Nath added: "The upcoming season of the Hockey India League is historic, with the debut of the women's Hockey India League alongside the men's competition.

"Doordarshan's unparalleled reach will allow us to bring the excitement of hockey to homes across India, connecting fans from every region to their favourite sport. This partnership marks a significant step toward growing the sport further and ensuring that hockey continues to thrive and inspire across the nation.