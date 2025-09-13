Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Japan live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 timing

India vs Japan live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 timing

India's path to the 2026 World Cup hinges on their performance in the Asia Cup final. A victory in the final will secure them direct entry to the World Cup alongside China.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
India’s women’s hockey team faces a pivotal Super 4 match against Japan this Saturday in the Asia Cup, where converting scoring chances will be key to their progress. Earlier in the tournament, the two sides ended their pool stage encounter in a 2-2 draw. Now, India needs at least a draw to secure a spot in Sunday’s final against the world No. 4, China, who have already confirmed their place after defeating India.
 
Before their recent 1-4 loss to China in the Super 4 stage, India had remained unbeaten in the tournament. However, a missed opportunity to convert multiple chances, including three penalty corners, proved costly against the Chinese side.
 
India’s head coach, Harendra Singh, is particularly concerned about the team’s finishing. He will be urging his forwards to make the most of every opportunity they get moving forward.
 
Despite the scoreline, India showed resilience in their match against China, controlling possession for much of the game and challenging their opponents fiercely.
 
Mumtaz Khan has been a standout performer for India, netting six goals and ranking as the tournament’s second-highest scorer after China’s Meirong Zou, who leads with ten goals. Mumtaz will be looking for more support from teammates like Navneet Kaur, who has scored five goals so far, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, who has contributed four goals but needs to elevate her performance further.
 
Other players such as Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila Devi, and Beauty Dung Dung, who started strong, will also need to step up in the coming matches. Midfielders Neha Goyal and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke are crucial to linking play and must enhance their contribution to supply the forwards efficiently.
 
Captain Salima Tete, who has yet to fully inspire the team, also needs to raise her game to provide much-needed leadership.
 
Currently ranked ninth globally, India is the second-highest ranked team in the Asia Cup after China. Winning the Asia Cup would guarantee India direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30 next year.
 
With veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia sidelined due to injury, the responsibility of guarding the goal falls to Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki, both of whom must deliver strong performances to keep India in contention.
 
While China, the host nation, is favored to win the tournament given their ranking and home advantage, the unpredictable nature of modern hockey means any team can pull off an upset on the day.
 
India will need to bring their best game against Japan and, if successful, perform at their peak in the final to secure their ticket to the World Cup. 
 
Final Qualification Scenario
 
India’s path to the 2026 World Cup hinges on their performance in the Asia Cup final. A victory in the final will secure them direct entry to the World Cup alongside China, who have already qualified by topping the Super 4 stage. If India falls short, they will need to explore alternative qualification routes, making this weekend’s matches all the more crucial.
 
India vs Japan Hockey Head-to-Head
 
Matches: 5
India won: 3
Japan won: 1
Tie: 1
 
Indian hockey squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2025
 
Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam
 
Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary
 
Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo
 
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari
 
Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4s: Live streaming and telecast details
 
What is the venue for India's Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match on September 13?
India's match in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.
 
Who will India face in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match on September 13?
India will face Japan in their Super 4 match of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on September 13 at 2:15 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey Super 4 matches in India?
The live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches of Super 4s will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey Super 4 matches in India?
Hockey enthusiasts can catch India’s matches live by subscribing to Watch.Hockey. Additionally, live coverage and updates will also be available on Business-Standard.com.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hockey NewsIndian Hockey Team

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

